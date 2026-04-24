Low-hanging cable leaves Pattaya rescue worker with neck wound

A rescue worker suffered a deep neck wound yesterday, April 23, after a low-hanging internet cable caught his neck while he was riding a motorcycle in Pattaya.

The incident happened at about 8am in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung. The injured man was identified as 27 year old Panya, a rescue worker with the Sawang Boriboon Pattaya Foundation.

Panya sustained a deep wound to his neck after the cable tightened around him, while his clothing was also torn by the force of the impact.

Reporters later inspected the area and found several power and communication cables hanging loosely along the road. Some were low enough to pose a risk to road users.

A black internet cable, about three metres long, was found broken in the middle of the road. Another communication cable, more than 10 metres long, was found tangled around a roadside signpost.

DailyNews reported that a broken tree branch was also found nearby and was believed to have been pulled down by the cable during the accident.

According to Panya, he was riding his motorcycle to meet other rescue volunteers and did not notice the internet cable hanging across the road before it caught his neck. The force then pulled the cable into a tree branch, causing him to lose control and fall.

Panya said the incident could have been fatal and urged relevant agencies to clean up loose communication cables to prevent future accidents. He also plans to file a police complaint against the company responsible.

Elsewhere, two tourists were injured after a neck-high telecom cable swept them off their motorcycle. The Spanish woman driving the motorbike suffered a deep cut to her neck, while her Argentinian passenger sustained minor injuries.