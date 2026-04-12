Thai police report 2,617 drink-driving cases as Songkran begins

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 12, 2026, 11:15 AM
294 1 minute read
Thai police report 2,617 drink-driving cases as Songkran begins | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai police recorded 2,617 drink-driving cases on the first day of the Songkran festival holiday, as millions of Thais hit the road to travel home and visit tourist destinations.

Police General Samran Nuanma, deputy commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, and Police General Somprasong Yentuam, a special expert of the Royal Thai Police, gave details on the situation as the long holiday got under way.

Traffic congestion built up on several routes, particularly at bottlenecks and major roads. Reversible lanes were opened at various times to ease the flow, while enforcement was combined with traffic management to crack down on high-risk behaviours including drink-driving, speeding, and failing to wear helmets or seatbelts.

Of the 2,617 drink-driving cases recorded on April 10, 26 were repeat offenders subject to higher penalties under the law. Enforcement of the so-called “10 bitter pills,” covering 10 major traffic offences, totalled 67,803 cases. The top three violations were not wearing helmets with 15,994 cases, speeding with 13,450 cases, and not wearing seatbelts with 3,809 cases.

In Bangkok, reduced traffic volume has led to higher driving speeds, raising concerns about road safety in the capital. Police urged residents to take extra care and follow traffic laws strictly.

Police Lieutenant General Nithithorn Jintakarn, commissioner of education, called on the public to plan journeys in advance, ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, and drive responsibly, reported KhaoSod.

Motorists needing route information, incident reports, or assistance can contact the traffic police hotline at 1197, the highway police hotline at 1193, or the Royal Thai Police hotlines at 191 and 1599, all available 24 hours a day.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 12, 2026, 11:15 AM
294 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.