9 victims, including 4 children, killed in Nan pickup truck crash

A pickup truck crash in Nan province on Saturday, April 18, left nine people dead and six others seriously injured, with brake failure suspected as the cause.

Police from Pua Police Station and rescue teams responded to the incident on the Pua–Doi Phu Kha Road in Doi Phu Kha National Park, Pua district, at around 5.55pm. The vehicle was found overturned in a roadside forest after colliding with a guardrail.

The pickup truck was carrying 22 people, including the driver, who were travelling to Ban June community after a fishing trip in Bo Kluea district. All passengers were reported to be relatives.

According to ThaiRath, five victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while others were transported to the hospital. Additional fatalities were confirmed on arrival, bringing the total death toll to nine.

The deceased were identified as 56 year old Sri Panasan, 56 year old Son Panasan, 56 year old Chaliao Panasan, 56 year old Lord Panasan, 53 year old Khonkhai Panasan, 15 year old Nanticha Panasan, 11 year old Worrawat Panasan, 10 year old Waranya Panasan, and eight year old Naphat Chaiya.

All of those who died were reportedly seated in the rear of the pickup truck at the time of the crash. The driver, identified as 47 year old Itchalert Yod-on, had no condition update provided in reports. Channel 7 reported that six other victims remain in critical condition.

Initial police assessments suggested speeding may have contributed to the crash. However, further investigation indicated that the vehicle’s brake system may have failed while descending a steep and winding road. Police said investigations are ongoing.

The Nan provincial governor instructed relevant departments to assess compensation for the victims’ families in line with legal provisions. Support measures include medical expenses of up to 80,000 baht and rehabilitation costs not exceeding 50,000 baht.

Compensation for loss of income is calculated based on the provincial minimum wage for up to one year, with additional damages capped at 100,000 baht. In cases of serious disability or death, total assistance may reach up to 300,000 baht, including funeral costs and loss of financial support.