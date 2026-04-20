9 victims, including 4 children, killed in Nan pickup truck crash

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 20, 2026, 9:43 AM
306 1 minute read
9 victims, including 4 children, killed in Nan pickup truck crash | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ทันข่าวเมืองแพร่

A pickup truck crash in Nan province on Saturday, April 18, left nine people dead and six others seriously injured, with brake failure suspected as the cause.

Police from Pua Police Station and rescue teams responded to the incident on the Pua–Doi Phu Kha Road in Doi Phu Kha National Park, Pua district, at around 5.55pm. The vehicle was found overturned in a roadside forest after colliding with a guardrail.

The pickup truck was carrying 22 people, including the driver, who were travelling to Ban June community after a fishing trip in Bo Kluea district. All passengers were reported to be relatives.

According to ThaiRath, five victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while others were transported to the hospital. Additional fatalities were confirmed on arrival, bringing the total death toll to nine.

Fatal accident in Nan
Photo via Facebook/ ทันข่าวเมืองแพร่

The deceased were identified as 56 year old Sri Panasan, 56 year old Son Panasan, 56 year old Chaliao Panasan, 56 year old Lord Panasan, 53 year old Khonkhai Panasan, 15 year old Nanticha Panasan, 11 year old Worrawat Panasan, 10 year old Waranya Panasan, and eight year old Naphat Chaiya.

All of those who died were reportedly seated in the rear of the pickup truck at the time of the crash. The driver, identified as 47 year old Itchalert Yod-on, had no condition update provided in reports. Channel 7 reported that six other victims remain in critical condition.

Initial police assessments suggested speeding may have contributed to the crash. However, further investigation indicated that the vehicle’s brake system may have failed while descending a steep and winding road. Police said investigations are ongoing.

Related Articles
Pickup truck accident in Nan
Photo via Facebook/ ทันข่าวเมืองแพร่

The Nan provincial governor instructed relevant departments to assess compensation for the victims’ families in line with legal provisions. Support measures include medical expenses of up to 80,000 baht and rehabilitation costs not exceeding 50,000 baht.

Compensation for loss of income is calculated based on the provincial minimum wage for up to one year, with additional damages capped at 100,000 baht. In cases of serious disability or death, total assistance may reach up to 300,000 baht, including funeral costs and loss of financial support.

Latest Thailand News
Thai man arrested for deliberately starting forest fire in Phitsanulok for &#8216;fun&#8217; | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai man arrested for deliberately starting forest fire in Phitsanulok for ‘fun’

20 minutes ago
9 victims, including 4 children, killed in Nan pickup truck crash | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

9 victims, including 4 children, killed in Nan pickup truck crash

1 hour ago
Nearly 100 workers flee massive Ayutthaya factory fire | Thaiger Thailand News

Nearly 100 workers flee massive Ayutthaya factory fire

17 hours ago
Police open leaking suitcase in Pathum Thani, find puppy remains | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Police open leaking suitcase in Pathum Thani, find puppy remains

18 hours ago
Five stranded tourists rescued from Phetchaburi mountain | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Five stranded tourists rescued from Phetchaburi mountain

19 hours ago
Two die in Bang Na townhouse blaze, cause under investigation | Thaiger Thailand News

Two die in Bang Na townhouse blaze, cause under investigation

19 hours ago
Nigerian, Swiss suspects arrested in cocaine network bust | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nigerian, Swiss suspects arrested in cocaine network bust

20 hours ago
Cannabis shop owner shot dead by police officer in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cannabis shop owner shot dead by police officer in Pattaya

21 hours ago
Salon owner beats man to death with pestle in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Salon owner beats man to death with pestle in Nonthaburi

21 hours ago
Transgender woman falls to death at Bangkok luxury condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Transgender woman falls to death at Bangkok luxury condo

22 hours ago
Chiang Mai doctor reports severe lung cases tied to PM2.5 | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai doctor reports severe lung cases tied to PM2.5

23 hours ago
Consumer council calls for 20-baht Green Line fare | Thaiger Thailand News

Consumer council calls for 20-baht Green Line fare

24 hours ago
Woman accuses Chinese client of assault, detention in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman accuses Chinese client of assault, detention in Bangkok condo

1 day ago
Thai Met Department issues 9th storm alert for upper Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Met Department issues 9th storm alert for upper Thailand

1 day ago
French tourists fined after swimming in restricted Maya Bay area | Thaiger Krabi News

French tourists fined after swimming in restricted Maya Bay area

1 day ago
Songkran festival: 242 fatalities in Thailand&#8217;s road safety report | Thaiger Pattaya News

Songkran festival: 242 fatalities in Thailand’s road safety report

2 days ago
Thai flight cuts lead to 10% drop in outbound travel | Thaiger Business News

Thai flight cuts lead to 10% drop in outbound travel

2 days ago
Tourist decline in Pai due to severe air pollution | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist decline in Pai due to severe air pollution

2 days ago
Thai PM vows swift action in wake of southern arson attacks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai PM vows swift action in wake of southern arson attacks

2 days ago
Summer storm warning for upper Thailand from April 17-20 | Thaiger Thailand News

Summer storm warning for upper Thailand from April 17-20

2 days ago
3 foreign men assault another foreigner in Pattaya Songkran celebration | Thaiger Thailand News

3 foreign men assault another foreigner in Pattaya Songkran celebration

3 days ago
Trat fisherman fined over 140,000 baht for illegal diesel | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Trat fisherman fined over 140,000 baht for illegal diesel

3 days ago
Bangkok woman claims date rape drug was sprayed into her face at Songkran party | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok woman claims date rape drug was sprayed into her face at Songkran party

3 days ago
Stranded in Thailand after Songkran? Here is what to do | Thaiger Travel Guides

Stranded in Thailand after Songkran? Here is what to do

3 days ago
Chinese man killed after falling under truck in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man killed after falling under truck in Pattaya

3 days ago
Northern Thailand NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 20, 2026, 9:43 AM
306 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.