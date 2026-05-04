Pork fat spill leaves 5 cars sliding and crashing on Nakhon Pathom bridge

Five vehicles crashed yesterday, May 3, after pork fat was found scattered across a bridge on Petchkasem Road in Nakhon Pathom province. No injuries were reported.

Dashcam footage shared on TikTok by user @9876543210ix showed traffic conditions at the time of the crash. The driver was travelling in the left lane, which became blocked by a pickup truck.

The driver attempted to switch to the right lane to avoid the obstruction, but other vehicles moved into the same lane. He then returned to the left lane and stopped before reaching the pickup.

Other vehicles on the road were seen losing control and sliding into the traffic barriers on both sides. Rear dashcam footage captured a truck sliding down the bridge at speed, though the driver was able to stop before hitting vehicles ahead.

The road surface appeared slippery and was later found to be covered with small pieces of pork fat, which caused drivers to lose control of their vehicles.

Five vehicles were damaged in total. One car overturned, and the driver was seen exiting the vehicle. Reports from multiple media outlets confirmed that no drivers or passengers were injured.

Mueang Nakhon Pathom Police coordinated with firefighters to deploy a water truck to clean the road and prevent further accidents, according to Channel 7.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle responsible for dropping the pork fat onto the road and to pursue legal action.

In a similar incident on April 30 in Nakhon Ratchasima, a pickup truck crashed into a tree on a wet and slippery road following rain, killing a couple while their five year old daughter survived with minor injuries.

Another case in Nakhon Pathom last year involved a seven-vehicle collision caused by an oil spill on Phahon Yothin Road, which left six people injured.