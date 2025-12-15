Phuket man arrested for forcing tourists to pay for iguana photos

Phuket police arrested a Thai man on Friday, December 12, after he was accused of taking photos of tourists with his reptiles without consent and then forcing them to pay.

Officers from Patong Police Station received complaints about a Thai man who allegedly targeted tourists, particularly foreigners, by encouraging or tricking them into posing for photos with his reptiles, reported to be iguanas. After the photos were taken, the man would reportedly demand payment from the tourists.

The complainant said the man’s actions caused public disturbance and damaged Phuket’s image as a tourist destination. The suspect was reportedly operating on a footpath outside the Banana Walk shopping mall on Thaweewong Road in the Kathu district.

Police visited the location at around 10pm on Friday and arrested the suspect, whose name was not disclosed. He was found with two reptiles, one confirmed to be an iguana, while the species of the second animal was not identified.

The man and the animals were taken to Patong Police Station for further legal proceedings. Photos shared by Phuket Andaman News showed the suspect smiling at the camera following his arrest, showing no visible signs of remorse.

Police said the case may involve violations of the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act. However, officers have not yet clarified the exact charges or penalties the suspect may face.

In another recent case in Ratchaburi province, a Thai snake photo operator at the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market was fined 1,000 baht after being accused of overcharging a South Korean influencer.

The operator allegedly demanded 2,500 baht for a photo with a snake and was accused of forcing tourists into animal photo sessions without consent.

The snake handler later claimed he offered the influencer a discount and insisted he did not receive any money from her. He also denied taking photos of tourists without permission.

In another animal-related incident in Phuket, an Indian tourist claimed he was attacked while attempting to take a selfie with a tiger at an animal park. The tiger park later denied the allegation.