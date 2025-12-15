Phuket man arrested for forcing tourists to pay for iguana photos

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 15, 2025, 2:16 PM
50 1 minute read
Phuket man arrested for forcing tourists to pay for iguana photos | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuketandamannews

Phuket police arrested a Thai man on Friday, December 12, after he was accused of taking photos of tourists with his reptiles without consent and then forcing them to pay.

Officers from Patong Police Station received complaints about a Thai man who allegedly targeted tourists, particularly foreigners, by encouraging or tricking them into posing for photos with his reptiles, reported to be iguanas. After the photos were taken, the man would reportedly demand payment from the tourists.

The complainant said the man’s actions caused public disturbance and damaged Phuket’s image as a tourist destination. The suspect was reportedly operating on a footpath outside the Banana Walk shopping mall on Thaweewong Road in the Kathu district.

Police visited the location at around 10pm on Friday and arrested the suspect, whose name was not disclosed. He was found with two reptiles, one confirmed to be an iguana, while the species of the second animal was not identified.

Thai man arrested in Photo for iguana photoshoot scam
Photo via Facebook/ Phuketandamannews

The man and the animals were taken to Patong Police Station for further legal proceedings. Photos shared by Phuket Andaman News showed the suspect smiling at the camera following his arrest, showing no visible signs of remorse.

Police said the case may involve violations of the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act. However, officers have not yet clarified the exact charges or penalties the suspect may face.

In another recent case in Ratchaburi province, a Thai snake photo operator at the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market was fined 1,000 baht after being accused of overcharging a South Korean influencer.

Related Articles
Thai man arrested for forcing people to pay for pictures with iguanas
Photo via Facebook/ Phuketandamannews

The operator allegedly demanded 2,500 baht for a photo with a snake and was accused of forcing tourists into animal photo sessions without consent.

The snake handler later claimed he offered the influencer a discount and insisted he did not receive any money from her. He also denied taking photos of tourists without permission.

In another animal-related incident in Phuket, an Indian tourist claimed he was attacked while attempting to take a selfie with a tiger at an animal park. The tiger park later denied the allegation.

Latest Thailand News
Phuket man arrested for forcing tourists to pay for iguana photos | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man arrested for forcing tourists to pay for iguana photos

15 seconds ago
Pickup truck slams into songthaew in Chon Buri, 14 injured | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Pickup truck slams into songthaew in Chon Buri, 14 injured

3 minutes ago
UAE tourist killed in motorcycle collision with friends in Phang Nga | Thaiger Road deaths

UAE tourist killed in motorcycle collision with friends in Phang Nga

54 minutes ago
Foreign tourist brawl in Pattaya leaves several injured | Thaiger Crime News

Foreign tourist brawl in Pattaya leaves several injured

55 minutes ago
Thailand condemns Cambodian rocket attack that killed civilian | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thailand condemns Cambodian rocket attack that killed civilian

3 hours ago
Iraqi motorcyclists ride against traffic and collide with Russians in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Iraqi motorcyclists ride against traffic and collide with Russians in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Hun Sen denies blocking Thais from returning home and urges air travel | Thaiger Thailand News

Hun Sen denies blocking Thais from returning home and urges air travel

3 hours ago
Mary Magdalene confirmed as woman who died in Patong fall | Thaiger Phuket News

Mary Magdalene confirmed as woman who died in Patong fall

4 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima police allege Russian spies hired by Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima police allege Russian spies hired by Cambodia

4 hours ago
Thailand braces for chilly weather and heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for chilly weather and heavy rain

22 hours ago
Pheu Thai unveils prime minister candidates, including Thaksin&#8217;s nephew | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai unveils prime minister candidates, including Thaksin’s nephew

22 hours ago
Thai comedian mourns nephew killed at Thai-Cambodian border | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai comedian mourns nephew killed at Thai-Cambodian border

23 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri collision with van | Thaiger Thailand News

Motorcyclist dies in Chon Buri collision with van

23 hours ago
Indian dealers set records and boost Thai tourism with $4.5m event | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian dealers set records and boost Thai tourism with $4.5m event

24 hours ago
Royal title restored for Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal title restored for Mom Chao Srisawangwong Yugala

1 day ago
Teen held for luring peers into prostitution in Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Thailand News

Teen held for luring peers into prostitution in Bangkok hotel

1 day ago
Headless body found in Nakhon Sawan field sparks murder probe | Thaiger Thailand News

Headless body found in Nakhon Sawan field sparks murder probe

1 day ago
Thai nationals stranded as Cambodia shuts Poipet border indefinitely | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nationals stranded as Cambodia shuts Poipet border indefinitely

1 day ago
Thailand denies ceasefire with Cambodia, military operations continue | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand denies ceasefire with Cambodia, military operations continue

1 day ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Phuket | Thaiger Things To Do

Where to celebrate Christmas in Phuket

1 day ago
Thailand to let insured patients buy medication outside hospitals | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand to let insured patients buy medication outside hospitals

2 days ago
Woman removed from Bangkok bus after displaying knife | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman removed from Bangkok bus after displaying knife

2 days ago
Thai air force bombs bridge in Cambodia after border troop buildup | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai air force bombs bridge in Cambodia after border troop buildup

2 days ago
Thai rapper Way Thaitanium faces fraud charges over 14 million baht transfer | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai rapper Way Thaitanium faces fraud charges over 14 million baht transfer

2 days ago
Thai man tricked in fake money laundering case, rescued in nick of time | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man tricked in fake money laundering case, rescued in nick of time

2 days ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 15, 2025, 2:16 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.