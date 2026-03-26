Pathum Thani shooting leaves one teen dead and two wounded

A teenager was shot dead, and two others were wounded in a shooting today, March 26, on Rangsit–Nakhon Nayok Road in Thanyaburi, Pathum Thani. A witness said the gunmen returned to fire again after the victim fell from a motorbike.

Police at Thanyaburi station received the report at about 3am, after shots were fired on a bridge over Khlong 11 in Bueng Nam Raksa as the victims were travelling towards Rangsit.

At the scene, police found the body of 17 year old Phon along the footpath on the bridge. He had been shot four times, with wounds to his right temple, right hip, right collarbone and right leg, police said.

Investigators recovered two 9mm shell casings near the body. On the opposite side of the road, they found another 9mm casing, one bullet, and a pair of sandals.

Police were also told that another shooting victim had run into a convenience store. Officers later found a 17 year old, identified as Yut, who had been shot twice. Officers said another injured person, whose name was not released, was taken to Thanyaburi Hospital.

According to Yut, he and his friends had ridden from Nakhon Nayok and were heading back to Bangkok when they encountered a group of teenagers on three to four motorbikes travelling in the opposite direction.

He said shots were fired across the road towards them, hitting him under both armpits, while Phon was shot and fell from the motorbike.

Yut then sped away, but the group followed and fired again, before he ran into the convenience store to hide. Rescue workers later took him to Thanyaburi Hospital.

A 56 year old witness, Worapoj, said he heard four gunshots from the opposite side of the road and went outside to look, where he saw an injured person lying face down.

He said two motorbikes carrying four helmeted riders went under the bridge, turned around, and came back up onto the bridge. The group then fired two more shots at the deceased at close range before fleeing the scene.

The witness added that the suspects wore jeans and helmets that concealed their faces, making them hard to identify, reported Khaosod.

Officers documented the scene, checked CCTV footage and planned to question the friends who were travelling with the victims as part of efforts to track down those responsible.

Elsewhere, a 17 year old vocational student was shot and killed while riding as a passenger on a motorcycle driven by a friend on Hathairat Road, Bangkok.