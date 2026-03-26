Pathum Thani shooting leaves one teen dead and two wounded

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 26, 2026, 4:49 PM
118 2 minutes read
Pathum Thani shooting leaves one teen dead and two wounded | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

A teenager was shot dead, and two others were wounded in a shooting today, March 26, on Rangsit–Nakhon Nayok Road in Thanyaburi, Pathum Thani. A witness said the gunmen returned to fire again after the victim fell from a motorbike.

Police at Thanyaburi station received the report at about 3am, after shots were fired on a bridge over Khlong 11 in Bueng Nam Raksa as the victims were travelling towards Rangsit.

At the scene, police found the body of 17 year old Phon along the footpath on the bridge. He had been shot four times, with wounds to his right temple, right hip, right collarbone and right leg, police said.

Investigators recovered two 9mm shell casings near the body. On the opposite side of the road, they found another 9mm casing, one bullet, and a pair of sandals.

Pathum Thani shooting leaves one teen dead and two wounded
Photo via Khaosod

Police were also told that another shooting victim had run into a convenience store. Officers later found a 17 year old, identified as Yut, who had been shot twice. Officers said another injured person, whose name was not released, was taken to Thanyaburi Hospital.

According to Yut, he and his friends had ridden from Nakhon Nayok and were heading back to Bangkok when they encountered a group of teenagers on three to four motorbikes travelling in the opposite direction.

He said shots were fired across the road towards them, hitting him under both armpits, while Phon was shot and fell from the motorbike.

Related Articles

Yut then sped away, but the group followed and fired again, before he ran into the convenience store to hide. Rescue workers later took him to Thanyaburi Hospital.

Pathum Thani shooting leaves one teen dead and two wounded
Photo via Khaosod

A 56 year old witness, Worapoj, said he heard four gunshots from the opposite side of the road and went outside to look, where he saw an injured person lying face down.

He said two motorbikes carrying four helmeted riders went under the bridge, turned around, and came back up onto the bridge. The group then fired two more shots at the deceased at close range before fleeing the scene.

The witness added that the suspects wore jeans and helmets that concealed their faces, making them hard to identify, reported Khaosod.

Officers documented the scene, checked CCTV footage and planned to question the friends who were travelling with the victims as part of efforts to track down those responsible.

Elsewhere, a 17 year old vocational student was shot and killed while riding as a passenger on a motorcycle driven by a friend on Hathairat Road, Bangkok.

Latest Thailand News
Loei monk and alleged lover accused of lewd rituals on old locals | Thaiger Thailand News

Loei monk and alleged lover accused of lewd rituals on old locals

17 seconds ago
Pathum Thani shooting leaves one teen dead and two wounded | Thaiger Crime News

Pathum Thani shooting leaves one teen dead and two wounded

27 minutes ago
Foreign pickup driver kills Thai motorcyclist on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign pickup driver kills Thai motorcyclist on Phuket road

59 minutes ago
Unattended microwave suspected in Samut Prakan apartment fire | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Unattended microwave suspected in Samut Prakan apartment fire

2 hours ago
Porsche service centre worker in Phuket steals client&#8217;s Rolex watch | Thaiger Phuket News

Porsche service centre worker in Phuket steals client’s Rolex watch

2 hours ago
Groups call to drop police rule disqualifying HIV/AIDS applicants | Thaiger Bangkok News

Groups call to drop police rule disqualifying HIV/AIDS applicants

3 hours ago
Thai woman nearly loses finger after knife attack by neighbour | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai woman nearly loses finger after knife attack by neighbour

3 hours ago
E-cigarette users in Thailand rise 11-fold in three years despite ban | Thaiger Thai Law News

E-cigarette users in Thailand rise 11-fold in three years despite ban

3 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 27 to 29) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 27 to 29)

4 hours ago
Police criticised for shooting 14 year old boy on Lampang road | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Police criticised for shooting 14 year old boy on Lampang road

4 hours ago
Study trip or tourism? Thai govt spending on overseas trips tops 2.5bn baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Study trip or tourism? Thai govt spending on overseas trips tops 2.5bn baht

4 hours ago
Saudi tourist files complaint after 40000 baht massage in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Saudi tourist files complaint after 40000 baht massage in Phuket

6 hours ago
Senator proposes law requiring public to stand during royal anthem | Thaiger Politics News

Senator proposes law requiring public to stand during royal anthem

6 hours ago
Thai truck driver found dead after alleged 10-hour refuelling queue | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai truck driver found dead after alleged 10-hour refuelling queue

6 hours ago
Long queues form at Pattaya stations as fuel price hike takes effect | Thaiger Economy News

Long queues form at Pattaya stations as fuel price hike takes effect

7 hours ago
Minister to drop lawsuit over berry picker bribery claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Minister to drop lawsuit over berry picker bribery claims

7 hours ago
March 26 Thailand fuel prices updated across five major brands | Thaiger Economy News

March 26 Thailand fuel prices updated across five major brands

8 hours ago
Thai snake rescuer shares safety warning after cobra escapes inside car | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai snake rescuer shares safety warning after cobra escapes inside car

24 hours ago
Actor files complaint after AI porn clip posing as him is sold online | Thaiger Crime News

Actor files complaint after AI porn clip posing as him is sold online

24 hours ago
Thai woman accuses Mukdahan monk of abortion pressure | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman accuses Mukdahan monk of abortion pressure

1 day ago
Myanmar woman arrested over alleged illegal migrant recruitment | Thaiger Crime News

Myanmar woman arrested over alleged illegal migrant recruitment

1 day ago
25 Indians arrested for turning Pattaya villa into online gambling base | Thaiger Pattaya News

25 Indians arrested for turning Pattaya villa into online gambling base

1 day ago
How Thailand’s construction industry is turning to ERP systems for control, transparency, and scale | Thaiger Business News

How Thailand’s construction industry is turning to ERP systems for control, transparency, and scale

1 day ago
Mother questions law after dog bite leaves no one accountable | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Mother questions law after dog bite leaves no one accountable

1 day ago
Pickup driver and companion flee with 100 litres of diesel | Thaiger South Thailand News

Pickup driver and companion flee with 100 litres of diesel

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 26, 2026, 4:49 PM
118 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.