Skeleton of missing Cambodian man found in ceiling during house renovation

Photo via Facebook/ ปทุมธานีที่นี่ต้องรู้

Key insights from the news

  • A skeleton of a missing Cambodian man, identified as 29-year-old Maikheu Chhean, was discovered in the ceiling of a house in Pathum Thani province during renovations on January 6.
  • Construction workers found the remains after noticing a strong odor, initially believing it was from an animal; the discovery was made when a skull fell from the ceiling while repairing it.
  • Police suspect Chhean may have died from electrocution while attempting to cut an electrical wire in the ceiling, as personal documents and tools were found nearby.
  • Chhean had been reported missing by his family, who searched for him and reviewed CCTV footage before returning to Cambodia without finding any clues.

A construction team yesterday, January 6, discovered a skeleton of a missing Cambodian man hidden in the ceiling while renovating a house in Pathum Thani province.

Officers from Lam Luk Ka Police Station were called to investigate the discovery at a two-storey house in Lam Luk Ka district yesterday. A forensic team from HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Medical Centre and rescuers from the Romsai Lam Luk Ka Foundation also attended the scene.

Construction workers led police to a room on the second floor, where the skeleton was found concealed in the ceiling at a corner of the room. Officers also noticed stains on the wall nearby, suspected to be bodily fluids from the deceased.

A 59 year old Thai construction worker, Kanchana, told police it was her first day back at work after the New Year holiday. She said she was assigned to repair the ceiling, which had a hole in one corner, when a human skull suddenly fell out, leaving her in shock.

skeleton found during house renovation
Photo via Facebook/ ปทุมธานีที่นี่ต้องรู้

Kanchana said she and her colleagues had noticed a strong, unpleasant smell in the house since starting the renovation. However, they believed an animal, possibly a monitor lizard, had died somewhere inside the property and did not expect to find human remains.

Police said the body appeared to have been lying on roof structures and electrical wiring above the ceiling. A pair of pliers and a bag containing personal documents were found near the remains.

The documents allowed officers to identify the deceased as 29 year old Cambodian national Maikheu Chhean, also known as Kheu. Police said he had worked for another construction company in Thailand along with members of his family.

Missing Cambodia man skeleton found
Photo via Facebook/ ปทุมธานีที่นี่ต้องรู้

A neighbour, 46 year old Thai woman Aed Thongpaen, told police she had previously heard about a Cambodian man who went missing. She said he had rented a house in the same village and lived with his family before disappearing.

According to Aed, the man’s wife and children searched for him and checked nearby CCTV footage but were unable to find any clues. She added that the family later returned to Cambodia.

Missing Cambodian man found dead above ceiling
Photo via Facebook/ ปทุมธานีที่นี่ต้องรู้

Another construction worker, 38 year old Cambodian woman Noi, reviewed the documents and said she knew Kheu and his family. She said he had lived in Thailand with his wife, children, and brother-in-law, and insisted there had been no family conflict.

Police suspect Kheu may have climbed into the ceiling space to cut an electrical wire, resulting in fatal electrocution. His remains were sent to the Central Institute of Forensic Science Thailand for further examination as the investigation continues.

House renovation leads to discovery of human remains
Photo via Facebook/ ปทุมธานีที่นี่ต้องรู้
