Skeleton of missing Cambodian man found in ceiling during house renovation

A construction team yesterday, January 6, discovered a skeleton of a missing Cambodian man hidden in the ceiling while renovating a house in Pathum Thani province.

Officers from Lam Luk Ka Police Station were called to investigate the discovery at a two-storey house in Lam Luk Ka district yesterday. A forensic team from HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Medical Centre and rescuers from the Romsai Lam Luk Ka Foundation also attended the scene.

Construction workers led police to a room on the second floor, where the skeleton was found concealed in the ceiling at a corner of the room. Officers also noticed stains on the wall nearby, suspected to be bodily fluids from the deceased.

A 59 year old Thai construction worker, Kanchana, told police it was her first day back at work after the New Year holiday. She said she was assigned to repair the ceiling, which had a hole in one corner, when a human skull suddenly fell out, leaving her in shock.

Kanchana said she and her colleagues had noticed a strong, unpleasant smell in the house since starting the renovation. However, they believed an animal, possibly a monitor lizard, had died somewhere inside the property and did not expect to find human remains.

Police said the body appeared to have been lying on roof structures and electrical wiring above the ceiling. A pair of pliers and a bag containing personal documents were found near the remains.

The documents allowed officers to identify the deceased as 29 year old Cambodian national Maikheu Chhean, also known as Kheu. Police said he had worked for another construction company in Thailand along with members of his family.

A neighbour, 46 year old Thai woman Aed Thongpaen, told police she had previously heard about a Cambodian man who went missing. She said he had rented a house in the same village and lived with his family before disappearing.

According to Aed, the man’s wife and children searched for him and checked nearby CCTV footage but were unable to find any clues. She added that the family later returned to Cambodia.

Another construction worker, 38 year old Cambodian woman Noi, reviewed the documents and said she knew Kheu and his family. She said he had lived in Thailand with his wife, children, and brother-in-law, and insisted there had been no family conflict.

Police suspect Kheu may have climbed into the ceiling space to cut an electrical wire, resulting in fatal electrocution. His remains were sent to the Central Institute of Forensic Science Thailand for further examination as the investigation continues.