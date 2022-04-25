Connect with us

Thailand

Residents call for action after finding used condoms at Pattaya public park

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

The screenshot shows used condoms were on the floor and tree branches.

Residents exercising at Pattaya’s Khao Phra Tamnak Public Park today are demanding authorities put stricter measures and patrols after they found many used condoms and rubbish left there. The residents said that many Thais and foreigners visited the park, and the state of the park “spoiled Pattaya’s reputation”.

Yesterday, a man who visited the park to exercise complained through Thai social media. He said he spotted a used condom on the walkway while jogging and tried to find where it may have come from. He suddenly spotted another used condom hanging on a tree branch. The man posted that there were more used condoms in the same are and plenty of garbage was strewn around nearby as the area was a ‘blind spot’ with no electric or security lighting.

The man said many people had reported this problem to the police before, and the problem appeared to have disappeared for almost a year. But now it had come back again, “so the relevant departments should immediately take care of it”. He told Thai media that the rubbish might have come from groups of teenagers gathering in the public park at night.

SOURCE: Dailynews

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Janneman
    2022-04-25 18:54
    The municipality could place wastebins at strategical locations. And threaten to fine those not using them. Should be easy to identify them using genetical samples which are usually found inside a used condom... 😇
    image
    Vigo
    2022-04-25 20:09
    1 hour ago, Janneman said: The municipality could place wastebins at strategical locations. And threaten to fine those not using them. Should be easy to identify them using genetical samples which are usually found inside a used condom... 😇 Using…
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-04-25 20:25
    Put up a sign that directs them to toss them into a recycle bin. My guess it is immigrants with discount walkers or perhaps it’s a meeting point for the gay community as parks have been their thrill thing for years…
    image
    Fanta
    2022-04-25 20:32
    And I thought I was being a cheap Charlie paying 400 baht for a short time room. I got some learning to do!
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-04-25 21:00
    25 minutes ago, Fanta said: And I thought I was being a cheap Charlie paying 400 baht for a short time room. I got some learning to do! Doing the wild thing out in nature in the semi open can…
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

    Residents call for action after finding used condoms at Pattaya public park
    Trending