Khon Kaen girl dies in parked car after waiting for promised trip

A four year old girl died in a car yesterday, April 28, after entering the vehicle and waiting inside when her mother promised to take her on a trip.

Officers from Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station were alerted at around 2.30pm to the death at a house in Thepharak 5 Community. Police attended the scene with rescuers from Sawang Khon Kaen Samakki Uthit. The child was found inside the family car parked outside the home.

The 34 year old mother told police she had promised to take her daughter on a trip soon and had left her playing alone. She initially believed the child had gone to her grandmother’s house before later finding her unresponsive in the car. She attempted to provide first aid but was unable to revive her.

Police reviewed nearby security camera footage, which showed the girl entering the vehicle alone through the driver’s side door before closing it. Officers believe she remained inside for an extended period, leading to a lack of oxygen.

Investigators are currently questioning family members, and said investigations are ongoing. An autopsy is also pending before the exact cause of death is confirmed. Police urged parents to supervise children closely and to treat the case as a warning.

In a similar incident on April 12 in Yala, a 12 year old boy with special needs was found dead inside a broken vehicle at a scrapyard about 800 metres from his home.

Police suspected the boy also died due to a lack of oxygen. However, his mother raised concerns that he may have been lured into the vehicle. The investigation remains ongoing, with no further updates released.

Another case was reported in August of 2024, when an autistic Thai boy died in a car parked outdoors in Sa Kaeo province. The boy’s mother claimed that her son usually sneaked to play inside the car.

However, the witness provided a conflicting account, saying the couple rushed to attend a party with their neighbours and left their son in the vehicle without thorough checks.