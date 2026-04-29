Khon Kaen girl dies in parked car after waiting for promised trip

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 29, 2026, 9:44 AM
112 1 minute read
Khon Kaen girl dies in parked car after waiting for promised trip | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 7

A four year old girl died in a car yesterday, April 28, after entering the vehicle and waiting inside when her mother promised to take her on a trip.

Officers from Mueang Khon Kaen Police Station were alerted at around 2.30pm to the death at a house in Thepharak 5 Community. Police attended the scene with rescuers from Sawang Khon Kaen Samakki Uthit. The child was found inside the family car parked outside the home.

The 34 year old mother told police she had promised to take her daughter on a trip soon and had left her playing alone. She initially believed the child had gone to her grandmother’s house before later finding her unresponsive in the car. She attempted to provide first aid but was unable to revive her.

Thai girl found dead in parked car
Photo via Amarin TV

Police reviewed nearby security camera footage, which showed the girl entering the vehicle alone through the driver’s side door before closing it. Officers believe she remained inside for an extended period, leading to a lack of oxygen.

Investigators are currently questioning family members, and said investigations are ongoing. An autopsy is also pending before the exact cause of death is confirmed. Police urged parents to supervise children closely and to treat the case as a warning.

In a similar incident on April 12 in Yala, a 12 year old boy with special needs was found dead inside a broken vehicle at a scrapyard about 800 metres from his home.

Thai girl dies in car after mother's promised trip
Photo via Amarin TV

Police suspected the boy also died due to a lack of oxygen. However, his mother raised concerns that he may have been lured into the vehicle. The investigation remains ongoing, with no further updates released.

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Another case was reported in August of 2024, when an autistic Thai boy died in a car parked outdoors in Sa Kaeo province. The boy’s mother claimed that her son usually sneaked to play inside the car.

However, the witness provided a conflicting account, saying the couple rushed to attend a party with their neighbours and left their son in the vehicle without thorough checks.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 29, 2026, 9:44 AM
112 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.