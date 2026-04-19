Police open leaking suitcase in Pathum Thani, find puppy remains

Residents in Pathum Thani were alarmed after a black suitcase left beside a house began leaking fluid, giving off a strong smell and attracting maggots, prompting police to inspect it on April 17.

The suitcase was discovered beside a two-storey townhouse in Khlong Sam subdistrict, Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani. Police, forensic officers and rescue workers went to inspect the scene after receiving a report.

At the scene, officers found a black suitcase standing beside the house. Yellow liquid had seeped from inside, and maggots were visible around the bag, while the smell spread through the area. The suitcase could not be opened at first because it was locked with a code.

Thairath reported that after nearly two hours, officers managed to open it and found the decomposing carcass of a puppy inside.

A rescue worker said the suitcase felt relatively light when lifted, but the smell was strong, with what appeared to be blood and bodily fluid leaking out along with maggots.

A 22 year old resident said the suspicious suitcase had been left at the corner of the house from around midday to the afternoon, but no one saw who placed it there. Neighbours later drew attention to the bag after noticing the smell and liquid coming from it.

A 77 year old woman in the area said she had seen the suitcase at about 5.30am while collecting bottles and heading out to give alms. She noticed liquid seeping from the bag but assumed it was an ordinary suitcase.

Another resident, a Vietnamese woman identified only as Ning, said her Thai father had picked up the suitcase from a rubbish bin at a market at about 5am and brought it home.

After family members noticed the smell and failed to open it, they moved it to the front of the house and planned to return it to the market when he came back from work.

Elsewhere, a beagle at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok detected a suspicious smell from a luggage arriving from Kunming, leading officers to processed pork and smoked bats hidden inside the luggage.