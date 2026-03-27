Clothes thieves become aggressive when confronted at market

A couple accused of stealing clothes from two shops at a market in Pathum Thani were confronted by shop owners after a customer reported seeing the items being taken, according to a Facebook post today, March 27.

The incident was shared by the Facebook page เจ๊ม้อย v+, which claimed the incident happened while a woman identified only as Aim was browsing for clothes. She noticed a couple acting unusually while shopping at the first clothes store, but did not intervene at the time.

Aim then walked to a second clothing shop and saw the same couple there again. She said she felt suspicious but still did not suspect any wrongdoing.

As Aim left the second shop, she claimed she saw the couple stealing clothes. The post alleged the man selected items while the woman took shirts from a rack and put them into her and the man’s bag.

Aim decided to inform the owners of both the first and second shops, saying the first shop had also been targeted. The shop owner later approached the couple and asked, “Did you take the shirt?” but the pair denied any theft.

The owner then asked to search their bags after noticing that shirts were missing from the rack, leaving only hangers. The post said the man then became aggressive, challenged a woman to fight, and threw items during the confrontation.

A search of the bags allegedly found several tools and sharp objects, including a knife, screwdriver, scissors and a wrench. The post also said the sequence of events was captured on video.

According to the shop owner from the first store, the couple were recognised and had been involved in similar thefts within the market.

Elsewhere, police in Chiang Mai were called to a secondhand clothing shop after a report that an American tourist allegedly took a pair of shoes and a pair of trousers without paying, and CCTV footage was later used as evidence.