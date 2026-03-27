Clothes thieves become aggressive when confronted at market

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 27, 2026, 9:32 AM
206 1 minute read
Clothes thieves become aggressive when confronted at market | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from เจ๊ม้อย v+

A couple accused of stealing clothes from two shops at a market in Pathum Thani were confronted by shop owners after a customer reported seeing the items being taken, according to a Facebook post today, March 27.

The incident was shared by the Facebook page เจ๊ม้อย v+, which claimed the incident happened while a woman identified only as Aim was browsing for clothes. She noticed a couple acting unusually while shopping at the first clothes store, but did not intervene at the time.

Aim then walked to a second clothing shop and saw the same couple there again. She said she felt suspicious but still did not suspect any wrongdoing.

Suspected clothes thieves become aggressive when confronted
Photo from เจ๊ม้อย v+

As Aim left the second shop, she claimed she saw the couple stealing clothes. The post alleged the man selected items while the woman took shirts from a rack and put them into her and the man’s bag.

Aim decided to inform the owners of both the first and second shops, saying the first shop had also been targeted. The shop owner later approached the couple and asked, “Did you take the shirt?” but the pair denied any theft.

The owner then asked to search their bags after noticing that shirts were missing from the rack, leaving only hangers. The post said the man then became aggressive, challenged a woman to fight, and threw items during the confrontation.

A search of the bags allegedly found several tools and sharp objects, including a knife, screwdriver, scissors and a wrench. The post also said the sequence of events was captured on video.

Related Articles

According to the shop owner from the first store, the couple were recognised and had been involved in similar thefts within the market.

Elsewhere, police in Chiang Mai were called to a secondhand clothing shop after a report that an American tourist allegedly took a pair of shoes and a pair of trousers without paying, and CCTV footage was later used as evidence.

Latest Thailand News
Family of 3 killed in crash on roadworks in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Family of 3 killed in crash on roadworks in Nakhon Pathom

33 seconds ago
Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan ferry fares increase after fuel price jump | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan ferry fares increase after fuel price jump

53 minutes ago
Bangkok joins Earth Hour 2026 with one-hour lights-out on March 28 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok joins Earth Hour 2026 with one-hour lights-out on March 28

60 minutes ago
Clothes thieves become aggressive when confronted at market | Thaiger Crime News

Clothes thieves become aggressive when confronted at market

2 hours ago
Saraburi illegal fuel storage sites found with 29,000 litres in DSI raids | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Saraburi illegal fuel storage sites found with 29,000 litres in DSI raids

2 hours ago
Bangkok canal and river boats to raise fares by 2 baht from March 30 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok canal and river boats to raise fares by 2 baht from March 30

18 hours ago
The Zero pioneers a new era of eco-smart residential living in Phuket | Thaiger Property

The Zero pioneers a new era of eco-smart residential living in Phuket

18 hours ago
Loei monk and alleged lover accused of lewd rituals on old locals | Thaiger Thailand News

Loei monk and alleged lover accused of lewd rituals on old locals

18 hours ago
Pathum Thani shooting leaves one teen dead and two wounded | Thaiger Crime News

Pathum Thani shooting leaves one teen dead and two wounded

19 hours ago
Foreign pickup driver kills Thai motorcyclist on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign pickup driver kills Thai motorcyclist on Phuket road

19 hours ago
Unattended microwave suspected in Samut Prakan apartment fire | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Unattended microwave suspected in Samut Prakan apartment fire

20 hours ago
Porsche service centre worker in Phuket steals client&#8217;s Rolex watch | Thaiger Phuket News

Porsche service centre worker in Phuket steals client’s Rolex watch

20 hours ago
Groups call to drop police rule disqualifying HIV/AIDS applicants | Thaiger Bangkok News

Groups call to drop police rule disqualifying HIV/AIDS applicants

21 hours ago
Thai woman nearly loses finger after knife attack by neighbour | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai woman nearly loses finger after knife attack by neighbour

21 hours ago
E-cigarette users in Thailand rise 11-fold in three years despite ban | Thaiger Thai Law News

E-cigarette users in Thailand rise 11-fold in three years despite ban

22 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 27 to 29) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 27 to 29)

22 hours ago
Police criticised for shooting 14 year old boy on Lampang road | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Police criticised for shooting 14 year old boy on Lampang road

22 hours ago
Study trip or tourism? Thai govt spending on overseas trips tops 2.5bn baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Study trip or tourism? Thai govt spending on overseas trips tops 2.5bn baht

22 hours ago
Saudi tourist files complaint after 40000 baht massage in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Saudi tourist files complaint after 40000 baht massage in Phuket

24 hours ago
Senator proposes law requiring public to stand during royal anthem | Thaiger Politics News

Senator proposes law requiring public to stand during royal anthem

24 hours ago
Thai truck driver found dead after alleged 10-hour refuelling queue | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai truck driver found dead after alleged 10-hour refuelling queue

1 day ago
Long queues form at Pattaya stations as fuel price hike takes effect | Thaiger Economy News

Long queues form at Pattaya stations as fuel price hike takes effect

1 day ago
Minister to drop lawsuit over berry picker bribery claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Minister to drop lawsuit over berry picker bribery claims

1 day ago
March 26 Thailand fuel prices updated across five major brands | Thaiger Economy News

March 26 Thailand fuel prices updated across five major brands

1 day ago
Thai snake rescuer shares safety warning after cobra escapes inside car | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai snake rescuer shares safety warning after cobra escapes inside car

2 days ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 27, 2026, 9:32 AM
206 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.