AEROTHAI says 1,000+ Middle East flights to Thailand cancelled

More than 1,000 flights to Thailand have been cancelled by airlines from the Middle East since February 28, according to Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI), as the regional conflict continues to affect traffic through Thai airspace.

Surachai Nuprom, AEROTHAI’s deputy executive director and acting executive director, said today, March 18, that the impact on flight volumes in Thailand has become increasingly clear since the situation escalated.

He said cancellations by airlines based in the Middle East have accumulated to more than 1,000 flights during the period, accounting for roughly 3% of total flight volume.

Suvarnabhumi International Airport has been hit hardest, with more than 600 cancelled flights recorded, Surachai said. Phuket Airport followed, with more than 400 cancellations.

He added that other airports affected by cancellations include Krabi, Chiang Mai and Don Mueang, although he did not provide figures for those locations.

The disruption is now approaching the end of its third week, with the effect on aviation demand and scheduling continuing to develop alongside the conflict.

Phuket Times reported that despite the disruption, Surachai said flight volumes in 2026 are still expected to be higher than in 2025, but only slightly.

He said growth is forecast not to exceed 3%, depending on the severity of the conflict and how the situation develops, indicating that the trend could shift as the situation evolves.

In a separate development, Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports is seeking cooperation from the private sector to offer special travel packages for foreign tourists affected by Middle East flight cancellations.

Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi international airports cancelled 59 international flights to or through the Middle East.

The affected services included flights operated by Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Gulf Air, Kuwait Airways, Air Arabia, Flydubai, El Al, Arkia Israeli and Saudi Arabian Airlines.