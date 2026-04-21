Thai AirAsia X flight changes leave travellers scrambling

Thai passengers have complained online after Thai AirAsia X (AA X) changed several Japan-bound flights and issued flight cancellations, particularly on the Don Mueang to Osaka route, disrupting travel plans in May.

The issue gained attention in online Japan travel groups, where multiple passengers shared accounts of sudden flight changes with no prior email or SMS notification.

One passenger wrote, “I booked AA for May 16 to 20, and my outbound flight was moved from the 16th to the 18th, but the return flight has not been changed. Can I ask to move the return flight as well? If I go on the 18th and return on the 20th, that’s very short. Just breathing and the day is over.”

Another passenger said they only discovered the change after checking the app. “Has anyone flying with AA at the end of next month had their flight changed but still not received an email or SMS? I only just found out when I checked in the app.”

Some passengers said the problem went beyond rescheduling and involved repeated cancellations.

One post read, “My AirAsia flight was cancelled. Today I went to change the flight at Don Mueang Airport, but just a moment ago it was cancelled again. Has anyone who went to Don Mueang experienced this? I’m so tired. I waited in the queue for two to three hours just to be cancelled again.”

Others also reported difficulty contacting the airline. One passenger wrote, “Has anyone been able to contact the airline AA X? When I call, it’s like they unplugged the phone.”

Another said, “I changed my flight this morning, but by the evening it was cancelled again. My flight has now been changed twice. Has anyone else experienced this?”

The route reported to be affected is Don Mueang to Osaka Kansai International Airport, or KIX. Passengers shared that some dates in May appear to have no flights, including May 1, 2, 3, 4, 11, 12, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29.

The unannounced changes have forced many paying customers to adjust their plans, although the airline has allowed one free flight change.

TravelNews reported that it remains to be seen how Thai AirAsia X will explain the flight delays and cancellations.

Separately, in late February, Suvarnabhumi International Airport deployed staff after flight cancellations linked to unrest between Israel and Iran, with airlines arranging additional accommodation for passengers.