Thai aviation industry costs rise as AAT seeks government relief

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 18, 2026, 1:30 PM
272 1 minute read
Thai aviation industry costs rise as AAT seeks government relief | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Kaohoon

The Airline Association of Thailand (AAT) has met executives from six member airlines to discuss rising cost pressures on the Thai aviation industry, as it prepares to ask the government for urgent relief measures.

The AAT said it recently convened a meeting with top management from its member airlines: Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air and Thai VietJet.

The discussion focused on current conditions in the Thai aviation industry amid challenges stemming from the global economy and external factors.

AAT highlighted fuel price volatility as a key concern, pointing to geopolitical tensions in multiple regions as a driver of fluctuations. It said this has pushed airlines’ operating costs higher on an ongoing basis and has created uncertainty for the industry’s stability.

Thai Airways boosts board, plots fresh flight to recovery
Photo courtesy of Travel Weekly Asia

In response, AAT said it is preparing to propose that the state consider urgent measures, particularly a temporary reduction in the excise tax on aviation fuel for domestic flights.

Such a move would help ease cost pressures on airline operators and support efforts to keep airfares at levels it described as appropriate for the public, the association said.

The association also reiterated its position that aviation is a crucial part of national infrastructure, supporting connectivity, enabling travel, distributing income to regional areas and helping drive the country’s economy.

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AAT said government support during periods of heightened volatility would help strengthen Thailand’s competitiveness and contribute to sustainable growth over the long term.

Thai aviation industry costs rise as AAT seeks government relief | News by Thaiger
Photo by wirestock via Freepik

Separately, the meeting reviewed progress on key initiatives, including travel-facilitation measures for Songkran 2026. AAT said member airlines are preparing to add special flights on routes expected to see strong demand during the festival period.

TravelNews reported that the carriers also plan to co-operate on fare reductions of up to no more than 30% to help reduce travel costs for the public and encourage domestic tourism.

AAT added that the airlines aim to raise service and flight-operation standards alongside these measures, with the stated goal of strengthening passenger confidence and ensuring safety across all routes.

In a separate development, Thailand-Europe airfares have surged by up to 100% after Middle East airspace closures linked to the Israel-Iran conflict disrupted flights and reduced seat capacity on Europe routes.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 18, 2026, 1:30 PM
272 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.