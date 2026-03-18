Thai aviation industry costs rise as AAT seeks government relief

The Airline Association of Thailand (AAT) has met executives from six member airlines to discuss rising cost pressures on the Thai aviation industry, as it prepares to ask the government for urgent relief measures.

The AAT said it recently convened a meeting with top management from its member airlines: Bangkok Airways, Thai AirAsia, Thai AirAsia X, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air and Thai VietJet.

The discussion focused on current conditions in the Thai aviation industry amid challenges stemming from the global economy and external factors.

AAT highlighted fuel price volatility as a key concern, pointing to geopolitical tensions in multiple regions as a driver of fluctuations. It said this has pushed airlines’ operating costs higher on an ongoing basis and has created uncertainty for the industry’s stability.

In response, AAT said it is preparing to propose that the state consider urgent measures, particularly a temporary reduction in the excise tax on aviation fuel for domestic flights.

Such a move would help ease cost pressures on airline operators and support efforts to keep airfares at levels it described as appropriate for the public, the association said.

The association also reiterated its position that aviation is a crucial part of national infrastructure, supporting connectivity, enabling travel, distributing income to regional areas and helping drive the country’s economy.

AAT said government support during periods of heightened volatility would help strengthen Thailand’s competitiveness and contribute to sustainable growth over the long term.

Separately, the meeting reviewed progress on key initiatives, including travel-facilitation measures for Songkran 2026. AAT said member airlines are preparing to add special flights on routes expected to see strong demand during the festival period.

TravelNews reported that the carriers also plan to co-operate on fare reductions of up to no more than 30% to help reduce travel costs for the public and encourage domestic tourism.

AAT added that the airlines aim to raise service and flight-operation standards alongside these measures, with the stated goal of strengthening passenger confidence and ensuring safety across all routes.

In a separate development, Thailand-Europe airfares have surged by up to 100% after Middle East airspace closures linked to the Israel-Iran conflict disrupted flights and reduced seat capacity on Europe routes.