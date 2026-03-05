Thailand-Europe airfares surge after Middle East airspace closures

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: March 5, 2026, 10:28 AM
151 2 minutes read
Thailand-Europe airfares surge after Middle East airspace closures | Thaiger
Photo via Quang Nguyen/Pexels

Thailand to Europe airfares have surged by up to 100% after Middle East airspace closures linked to the Israel-Iran conflict disrupted flights and reduced seat capacity on Europe routes.

Thai Airways and other carriers are showing limited availability and sharply higher prices, according to Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT), Thai officials and airline website checks.

CAAT said yesterday, March 4, that eight Middle Eastern airlines operating in Thailand had suspended flights, cutting capacity on key international routes, particularly to Europe. The regulator said the closures affected major Gulf carriers that previously handled more than 10,000 passengers per day from Thailand.

Acting Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said Thai Airways had reported fully booked Europe-bound flights as European tourists shifted to direct services instead of transiting through the Middle East. Many flights were fully booked through next week, while fares on airlines still operating rose sharply.

On the Bangkok-London route, CAAT said one-way economy fares on Thai Airways International had risen to more than 70,000 baht from an average of about 30,000 baht. It also said Singapore Airlines fares had increased to around 58,000 baht.

A Reuters check of the Thai Airways website showed Bangkok-London tickets sold out until late the following week, with high fares when seats were available. A one-way economy ticket was listed at 71,190 baht (US$2,265) on March 15, before dropping to 27,045 baht by March 18.

Thailand-Europe airfares surge after Middle East airspace closures | News by Thaiger
Emirates airplanes are parked at the Dubai International Airport after its closure in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 1, 2026 | Image via AP Photo/Altaf Qadri

Major Gulf hubs, including Dubai, remained closed for a fourth day yesterday, Reuters reported. Dubai, the world’s busiest international airport, normally handles more than 1,000 flights a day.

Related Articles

The closures have reduced capacity on heavily travelled routes such as Australia to Europe, where Emirates and Qatar Airways typically hold a large market share. Reuters checks of several airline websites yesterday showed few near-term bookings and high prices for flights from Asia to London.

CAAT said the fare increases reflected strong travel demand and reduced supply, with prices moving closer to maximum market levels. The regulator said it has no authority to cap international ticket prices because fares are set by competition, seasonal demand and bilateral aviation agreements.

CAAT added that its oversight is limited to slot allocation, passenger rights and safety standards. Officials also warned that rising global oil prices could push aviation costs higher and lead to further increases in fares.

The regulator said airlines affected by the disruption could seek approval to raise fuel surcharges for cargo operations, which are included in ticket prices. As of the time of reporting, no airline had formally requested a surcharge adjustment.

On March 4, CAAT invited Emirates and Qatar Airways for talks to monitor assistance for stranded passengers, including accommodation, refunds and rebooking arrangements following the airspace closures.

Airlines able to operate non-stop Asia-Europe flights can avoid closed Middle East airspace by routing north via the Caucasus and Afghanistan, or south via Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Oman. However, longer routings may increase flight times and fuel use, raising costs at a time of higher oil prices.

According to a report by Bangkok Post, Subhas Menon, head of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines, said the disruption was costly for airlines. He said that if Europe could only be served at high cost, airline profitability would be undermined, adding that connectivity would be the price paid in the end.

Latest Thailand News
Australian motorcyclist dies after plunge into Loei roadside ravine | Thaiger Road deaths

Australian motorcyclist dies after plunge into Loei roadside ravine

12 minutes ago
Thailand-Europe airfares surge after Middle East airspace closures | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand-Europe airfares surge after Middle East airspace closures

17 minutes ago
Russian tourist left severely injured after Patong hotel fall | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian tourist left severely injured after Patong hotel fall

52 minutes ago
Phuket van driver arrested after running over victim and fleeing | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket van driver arrested after running over victim and fleeing

57 minutes ago
Russian man detained after jump attempt at Suvarnabhumi Airport | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian man detained after jump attempt at Suvarnabhumi Airport

1 hour ago
Thai dancer and girlfriend deceived into working for a call centre scam gang | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai dancer and girlfriend deceived into working for a call centre scam gang

17 hours ago
Owner blames unsecured door as pit bull bites delivery driver | Thaiger Thailand News

Owner blames unsecured door as pit bull bites delivery driver

17 hours ago
Foreigner filmed leaving Phuket steakhouse without paying | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner filmed leaving Phuket steakhouse without paying

18 hours ago
Thai woman allegedly exposes breasts to 2 teenage boys | Thaiger Crime News

Thai woman allegedly exposes breasts to 2 teenage boys

19 hours ago
Phuket drivers rush to fill tanks as fears of a fuel price rise spread | Thaiger Economy News

Phuket drivers rush to fill tanks as fears of a fuel price rise spread

19 hours ago
Thai man claims accident after ramming pickup into ex-wife and 7 others | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man claims accident after ramming pickup into ex-wife and 7 others

19 hours ago
Thai dentist stunned by tooth protruding into patient’s nose | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai dentist stunned by tooth protruding into patient’s nose

20 hours ago
Thai man sets himself on fire after repeated love rejection | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man sets himself on fire after repeated love rejection

20 hours ago
Pattaya taxi rider leaves transwoman abandoned after sex and theft | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya taxi rider leaves transwoman abandoned after sex and theft

21 hours ago
The definitive beachfront deal: The Panora Estuaria set to dominate Pattaya’s 2026 property market | Thaiger Property

The definitive beachfront deal: The Panora Estuaria set to dominate Pattaya’s 2026 property market

22 hours ago
Suspect says he stole British woman&#8217;s bag to support two wives | Thaiger Thailand News

Suspect says he stole British woman’s bag to support two wives

22 hours ago
Thai man burned to death after abduction involved 9 suspects | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man burned to death after abduction involved 9 suspects

23 hours ago
Irish man jailed for 218 months over forged passport offences | Thaiger Thailand News

Irish man jailed for 218 months over forged passport offences

24 hours ago
Pattaya Bolt driver caught on viral video kicking foreign man | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya Bolt driver caught on viral video kicking foreign man

1 day ago
Long queues at Suvarnabhumi linked to check-in malfunction | Thaiger Thailand News

Long queues at Suvarnabhumi linked to check-in malfunction

1 day ago
Indian jet ski rider hits Russian woman in swimming zone off Pattaya beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian jet ski rider hits Russian woman in swimming zone off Pattaya beach

1 day ago
Anutin announces 15-day cap on diesel price at 29.94 baht per litre | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin announces 15-day cap on diesel price at 29.94 baht per litre

1 day ago
Mongkolkit pitches white-skin injections and flying cars for Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Mongkolkit pitches white-skin injections and flying cars for Bangkok

3 days ago
Influencer seeks refund over botched 400,000 baht nose surgery in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Influencer seeks refund over botched 400,000 baht nose surgery in Bangkok

3 days ago
Thai ex-wife of ASOS co-founder seeks child custody after his death | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai ex-wife of ASOS co-founder seeks child custody after his death

3 days ago
Aviation NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: March 5, 2026, 10:28 AM
151 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.