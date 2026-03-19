Chinese tourist struck in the face by bullet at Phuket shooting range

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 19, 2026, 9:18 AM
304 1 minute read
Chinese tourist struck in the face by bullet at Phuket shooting range | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Amarin TV

A visit to a shooting range in Kathu, Phuket, ended with a Chinese tourist being taken to the hospital yesterday evening, March 18, after she was struck in the face by a stray bullet when a staff member’s firearm discharged.

Police in Kathu were notified at about 6.10pm that a foreign tourist had been shot at a shooting range opposite Tiger Kingdom in Kathu subdistrict, Kathu district, Phuket. Staff from the shooting range took the injured woman to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment.

Doctors found a 9mm bullet lodged in the right cheek of the injured tourist, identified as 52 year old Chinese national Li Li. Medical staff treated her wound, and she remained conscious.

Chinese tourist struck in the face by bullet at Phuket shooting range
Photo via Amarin TV

Li Li had reportedly visited the shooting range with another Chinese friend and used a shooting lane inside the venue under the supervision of a range employee.

After finishing the session, Li Li and her friend took photos in front of the shooting lane. Later, a taxi that had arrived to pick her up informed staff that the customer had been injured. The taxi driver and range staff then took her to Patong Hospital.

Police then inspected the scene and questioned a 28 year old shooting range employee, identified as Ha. He admitted that while standing outside the staff room, about 20 metres from the shooting area, he was checking his personal firearm and forgot there was a round in the chamber.

Chinese tourist struck in the face by bullet at Phuket shooting range
Photo via Amarin TV

The gun discharged, and the bullet travelled through a wooden wall and a glass door before striking Li Li in the face, according to his statement.

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Phuket Times reported that police detained the employee for legal proceedings on charges including negligence, causing serious injury and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Elsewhere, a Chinese tourist died at a shooting range in Khlong Luang, Pathum Thani, after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. Police found the 43 year old at the scene with a 9mm firearm nearby.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 19, 2026, 9:18 AM
304 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.