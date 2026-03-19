Chinese tourist struck in the face by bullet at Phuket shooting range

A visit to a shooting range in Kathu, Phuket, ended with a Chinese tourist being taken to the hospital yesterday evening, March 18, after she was struck in the face by a stray bullet when a staff member’s firearm discharged.

Police in Kathu were notified at about 6.10pm that a foreign tourist had been shot at a shooting range opposite Tiger Kingdom in Kathu subdistrict, Kathu district, Phuket. Staff from the shooting range took the injured woman to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment.

Doctors found a 9mm bullet lodged in the right cheek of the injured tourist, identified as 52 year old Chinese national Li Li. Medical staff treated her wound, and she remained conscious.

Li Li had reportedly visited the shooting range with another Chinese friend and used a shooting lane inside the venue under the supervision of a range employee.

After finishing the session, Li Li and her friend took photos in front of the shooting lane. Later, a taxi that had arrived to pick her up informed staff that the customer had been injured. The taxi driver and range staff then took her to Patong Hospital.

Police then inspected the scene and questioned a 28 year old shooting range employee, identified as Ha. He admitted that while standing outside the staff room, about 20 metres from the shooting area, he was checking his personal firearm and forgot there was a round in the chamber.

The gun discharged, and the bullet travelled through a wooden wall and a glass door before striking Li Li in the face, according to his statement.

Phuket Times reported that police detained the employee for legal proceedings on charges including negligence, causing serious injury and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Elsewhere, a Chinese tourist died at a shooting range in Khlong Luang, Pathum Thani, after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. Police found the 43 year old at the scene with a 9mm firearm nearby.