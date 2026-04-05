CAAT warns of flight adjustments after Songkran

Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) said on April 3 that it is monitoring the impact of Middle East tensions, with airlines expected to adjust flight operations after Songkran due to rising fuel costs and shifting travel demand.

CAAT reported that airlines in the Middle East are gradually resuming services, with operations now at more than half of normal levels.

Airlines from Bahrain and Kuwait are preparing to restart flights from temporary bases in Saudi Arabia. Only a small number of carriers from countries involved in the conflict remain unable to resume operations.

Domestic flights in Thailand continue to operate as normal, with no shortages of aviation fuel reported. During the Songkran festival period, flight services remain sufficient to support passenger demand.

However, CAAT noted that jet fuel costs have increased significantly since the start of the conflict. Despite higher costs, airlines have maintained ticket availability at reasonable levels through dynamic pricing models and coordination across the aviation sector.

CAAT said passengers who plan ahead and book early are more likely to secure suitable fares. They advised travellers to buy tickets directly from airlines to ensure prices and conditions comply with regulatory measures.

Looking ahead, CAAT said airlines are likely to adjust operations after Songkran due to higher fuel costs, potential oil supply risks and lower travel demand during the low season.

Early signs of this trend have already emerged, with some international airlines reducing flight frequencies.

The regulator is coordinating with Thai airlines to review service plans, which may include reducing or consolidating flights on certain routes to better match demand and manage costs.

CAAT has instructed airlines to strictly comply with passenger protection regulations to ensure travellers receive full entitlements. Passengers are advised to monitor updates and contact airlines directly if flight changes occur.

In an earlier development, air fares on selected domestic routes will be cut by 15 to 30% over the Songkran holiday period, Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) has said, as it works with six major airlines to ease travel costs during one of the year’s busiest travel peaks.