CAAT cuts Songkran air fares by 15% to 30% to ease travel costs

Air fares on selected domestic routes will be cut by 15 to 30% over the Songkran holiday period, Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) has said, as it works with six major airlines to ease travel costs during one of the year’s busiest travel peaks.

CAAT said it has been closely monitoring aviation conditions after conflict in the Middle East disrupted flight routes and connections in several areas, particularly services that rely on transfers in the region.

Many passengers have reportedly shifted to direct flights instead, which has pushed up ticket prices on some routes.

Despite the disruption, CAAT said direct flights between Thailand and Europe are still operating as usual, with airlines using alternative routing. Passengers also have the option to travel via other connecting points, such as China, which may take longer but can reduce costs.

Ahead of Songkran 2026, a peak travel period, CAAT has coordinated with six major airlines on measures intended to reduce costs for the public.

The measures include fare reductions of 15% to 30% on 11 popular return routes, including Bangkok to Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai, Samui, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Krabi.

The programme covers a total of 191 flights and adds more than 29,685 seats, with travel dates set for April 10 to 15. The aim is to support public travel demand during the peak season and improve access to reasonably priced air fares.

CAAT also reported additional capacity measures. Bangkok Airways has added 24 extra flights on the Samui route, increasing capacity by a further 1,680 seats. Thai Airways has adjusted aircraft assignments to wide-body models, including the Airbus A330-300 and Boeing 787-8, adding more than 1,400 seats to meet increased festival demand.

TravelNews reported that although aviation fuel costs have risen by more than 100% amid global market volatility, the planned fare reduction measures are still proceeding.

CAAT advised travellers to plan ahead and check airline conditions carefully to secure suitable fares and travel smoothly during the long holiday.

In a separate development, Bangkok officials have agreed on a joint plan to manage safety and traffic for the Khaosan Road Songkran celebrations this year, with multiple agencies coordinating measures ahead of the 2026 festival.