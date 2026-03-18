5 monks criticised for enjoying banana boat in Bueng Kan reservoir

Thai monks faced criticism online after a video showed them riding a car-shaped banana boat in the Bueng Khong Long reservoir in Bueng Kan province.

A Thai social media influencer posted the clip on his Facebook page, บอยขวัญถุงChannel, showing five monks taking the banana boat ride in the reservoir. The video drew attention across Thai social media and triggered debate about appropriate conduct for monks.

The Facebook user later deleted the post and said he did not record the footage himself. He said he had obtained the video from another social media account and did not expect it to cause controversy.

While some online users said they found the video amusing, others said the activity was not suitable for monks. Comments included…

“Don’t they feel shame for what they had done? They are no longer monks.”

“I used to dine at a restaurant in the area and also witnessed monks enjoying banana boat like this.”

“Monk is just a career now.”

Despite the deletion, the footage was reposted by several news outlets. Channel 7 reported the incident happened off Kham Som Boon Beach at the Bueng Khong Long reservoir. The banana boat service was provided by a restaurant in the area.

The restaurant owner told the media the monks had travelled from Sakon Nakhon province to visit religious sites in Bueng Kan. After visiting, they stopped at the restaurant for lunch and asked to take a boat to enjoy the views around the reservoir.

The owner said a standard boat was not available, so staff offered the monks a free banana boat ride instead. The owner added that the jet ski operator only towed the monks around the reservoir and did not perform drifting typically done for other customers.

Following the criticism, the National Office of Buddhism said monks are permitted to travel by vehicle when appropriate, but a banana boat is not considered an appropriate form of transport for monks. The office said the banana boat is an entertainment activity, suggesting that the monks’ actions breached monastic rules.

However, no formal punishment will be imposed on the group. The provincial Buddhist office will issue a warning to the monks, according to the report.