5 monks criticised for enjoying banana boat in Bueng Kan reservoir

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 18, 2026, 5:05 PM
1,969 1 minute read
5 monks criticised for enjoying banana boat in Bueng Kan reservoir | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เจ๊ม้อย v+

Thai monks faced criticism online after a video showed them riding a car-shaped banana boat in the Bueng Khong Long reservoir in Bueng Kan province.

A Thai social media influencer posted the clip on his Facebook page, บอยขวัญถุงChannel, showing five monks taking the banana boat ride in the reservoir. The video drew attention across Thai social media and triggered debate about appropriate conduct for monks.

The Facebook user later deleted the post and said he did not record the footage himself. He said he had obtained the video from another social media account and did not expect it to cause controversy.

While some online users said they found the video amusing, others said the activity was not suitable for monks. Comments included…

“Don’t they feel shame for what they had done? They are no longer monks.”

“I used to dine at a restaurant in the area and also witnessed monks enjoying banana boat like this.”

“Monk is just a career now.”

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Monks criticised for banana boat trip
Photo via Facebook/ เAoddy Natthaphong

Despite the deletion, the footage was reposted by several news outlets. Channel 7 reported the incident happened off Kham Som Boon Beach at the Bueng Khong Long reservoir. The banana boat service was provided by a restaurant in the area.

The restaurant owner told the media the monks had travelled from Sakon Nakhon province to visit religious sites in Bueng Kan. After visiting, they stopped at the restaurant for lunch and asked to take a boat to enjoy the views around the reservoir.

The owner said a standard boat was not available, so staff offered the monks a free banana boat ride instead. The owner added that the jet ski operator only towed the monks around the reservoir and did not perform drifting typically done for other customers.

Monks ride banana boat
Photo via Facebook/ เAoddy Natthaphong

Following the criticism, the National Office of Buddhism said monks are permitted to travel by vehicle when appropriate, but a banana boat is not considered an appropriate form of transport for monks. The office said the banana boat is an entertainment activity, suggesting that the monks’ actions breached monastic rules.

However, no formal punishment will be imposed on the group. The provincial Buddhist office will issue a warning to the monks, according to the report.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 18, 2026, 5:05 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.