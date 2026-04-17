Thai Airways cuts May flights across Asia, Europe

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 17, 2026, 10:13 AM
273 2 minutes read
Thai Airways cuts May flights across Asia, Europe | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo via Facebook: Thai Airways

Thai Airways has reduced flight frequencies across domestic, Asian and European routes for May in response to weaker tourism demand and high fuel costs. The schedule, reported as of yesterday, April 16, affects key routes from May 1 onwards, with some reductions lasting until the end of the month.

On domestic routes, flights to Khon Kaen will be reduced from four services a day to three from May 1 to 31. Udon Thani will fall from three flights a day to two over the same period, while Ubon Ratchathani will drop from 14 flights a week to 12 between May 5 and 28.

In ASEAN, Phnom Penh will be reduced from 14 flights a week to 11 between May 2 and 30. Singapore will be cut from five flights a day to four from May 2 to 31.

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Photo via Bornil Amin on Unsplash

In North Asia, Tokyo Narita will be reduced from three flights a day to two between May 11 and 31, except on May 29.

Beijing will fall from two flights a day to one between May 7 and 31, except on May 29, while Shanghai will also be cut from two daily flights to one between May 11 and 31, except on May 30.

Seoul Incheon will be reduced from three flights a day to one between May 8 and 31. Taipei will drop from three daily services to two between May 6 and 31, while Hong Kong will be cut from four a day to three over the same period. Kaohsiung will suspend flights entirely from May 8 to 31, having previously operated one flight a day.

In South Asia, Hyderabad will be reduced from seven flights a week to five between May 4 and 27. Delhi will fall from 22 flights a week to 21 between May 1 and 29, while Mumbai will be cut from two flights a day to one from May 1 to 31.

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Photo via Facebook: Thai Airways

In Europe, Istanbul will be reduced from seven flights a week to five between May 11 and 27. Frankfurt will fall from 14 weekly flights to 12 between May 18 and 27, while Munich will be cut from seven a week to five between May 19 and 28.

Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm will each be reduced from seven flights a week to five between May 18 and 27.

Khaosod reported that the airline said the schedule may change and that options were in place for agents and passengers.

In an earlier development, Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) said that it is monitoring the impact of Middle East tensions, with airlines expected to adjust flight operations after Songkran due to rising fuel costs and shifting travel demand.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: April 17, 2026, 10:13 AM
273 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.