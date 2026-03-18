Mother files complaint after volleyball coach repeatedly beats son

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 18, 2026, 9:42 AM
326 2 minutes read
Mother files complaint after volleyball coach repeatedly beats son | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from MGR Online

A mother filed a complaint yesterday, March 17, with the Crime Suppression Division after alleging an assistant volleyball coach at a sports school in Nonthaburi province repeatedly beat her son with a stick.

On Phahonyothin Road, จ่าคิงส์ แตงทิม สะพานใหม่, a social assistance worker, accompanied 46 year old Anisa to meet investigators to seek legal action against the assistant coach.

Her son, 18 year old Max, joined the school’s volleyball programme to pursue his dream of becoming a volleyball player. She alleged the assistant coach had used a stick to punish him since Year 11, continuing through Year 12.

The latest incident was said to have occurred on March 12, when the assistant coach allegedly struck her son on the thigh with a stick.

Mother files complaint after volleyball coach repeatedly beats son
Photo via MGR Online

She claimed seven other students were beaten that morning, including hits to the head and back, and that her son was struck more than 20 times, leaving swelling and injuries recorded in photographs.

Anisa had previously reported the matter at Rattanathibet Police Station, but the case had not progressed, prompting her to reach out to the Crime Suppression Division.

When asked about the reason for the punishments, Anisa said she did not believe there was a specific cause and claimed the assistant coach would strike students when irritated. She added that several other students had been affected.

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The assistant coach reportedly contacted her via chat messages and admitted wrongdoing. She insisted she would pursue the case, saying violence has no place in schools, and other students should not be put at risk.

The school and coaching staff were aware of the allegations, she said, but she had not received an explanation or seen serious disciplinary action. She said she wanted accountability and believed other students were still too afraid to come forward.

Mother files complaint after volleyball coach repeatedly beats son
Photo via Thai Ch8

Anisa had not yet spoken with other parents, but urged them to take action if their children had faced similar treatment.

“Volleyball is my son’s dream. He had to sit exams to get in and wanted to be a volleyball athlete, but now he has to pause that dream because he is afraid of what happened,” Anisa said.

The Thaiger believes that the institution in question is a boarding school, though other sources reporting on the matter have not confirmed so.

Max explained that on March 12, Year 12 students were told to go downstairs to complete graduation documents, but he and others did not hear the announcement.

He said the assistant coach came upstairs, pulled back his blanket, and hit him repeatedly with a stick, saying he was hit more than 20 times, causing swelling and wounds that he photographed.

He said the coach claimed he had a failing grade, poor academics and unsatisfactory performance, and that other students were also targeted. He added that he had no personal conflict with the coach and did not retaliate.

After meeting the investigators, officers said they contacted Rattanathibet Police Station to coordinate and expedite the case for the complainant, reported Khaosod.

Elsewhere, a student in Thailand was hospitalised after a teacher allegedly ordered him to perform 800 squats as punishment for failing to hand in his homework. The student’s father questioned the severity of the punishment and said that extreme punishment could lead to severe injuries.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 18, 2026, 9:42 AM
326 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.