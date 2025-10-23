Pathum Thani teacher and volleyball coach sexually assaults 5 schoolboys

Police denied bail for a male teacher and volleyball coach who allegedly sexually assaulted five 12 year old schoolboys at a school in Pathum Thani province. One of the victims reportedly attempted suicide following the abuse.

Families of the five young victims brought the child sex abuse case to the Pavena Foundation for Children and Women. One of the families provided a voice recording of a conversation between the suspect and the victim’s older brother as evidence.

In the recording, the suspect allegedly confessed to his actions and offered money to the victim’s family in exchange for dropping the case. The victim’s brother rejected the offer and vowed to pursue legal action.

One of the victims’ families reported that the young boy had suicidal thoughts after the repeated abuses by the suspect.

The foundation later accompanied the victims and their families to file a formal complaint at Khlong Ha Police Station. Officers then arranged interviews for each child in the presence of child protection specialists.

According to the victims’ statements, the suspect was their Thai language teacher and volleyball coach. He allegedly called them into a classroom, sometimes alone, sometimes in groups. Then, he played pornographic videos and forced them to perform oral sex on him.

He also allegedly forced them to engage in group sex and sometimes took part himself. If they refused, the teacher threatened to lower their grades or remove them from the volleyball team.

The suspect, 28 year old Worrawut, surrendered to police yesterday, October 22. However, during questioning, he reportedly denied all allegations, according to the Hone Krasae news programme on Channel 3.

Despite his denial, the evidence presented by the victims’ families led police to reject his bail request. He was taken to Thanyaburi Provincial Court for temporary detention.

Worrawut initially faces two charges under the Criminal Law:

Section 276: Sexual assault by threat or violence, punishable by four to 20 years in prison and a fine of 80,000 to 400,000 baht.

Sexual assault by threat or violence, punishable by four to 20 years in prison and a fine of 80,000 to 400,000 baht. Section 277: Sexual assault of a minor under 13, punishable by seven to 20 years in prison and a fine of 140,000 to 400,000 baht, or life imprisonment.

Provincial public health officials, psychologists, the Department of Justice, the Pathum Thani Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office, and the Ministry of Education have all provided mental health support to the young victims and their families.