Man alleges gunpoint abduction and assault linked to ex’s family

A man in Nonthaburi filed a police complaint on March 20 after he was allegedly taken from outside his home by three men linked to his ex-girlfriend’s family in a pickup truck and later assaulted in the early hours of March 19

The man, identified as 31 year old Nawi said he reported the incident after seeking medical treatment for serious injuries. He had reportedly suffered injuries to his face and head, a broken nose, swelling to one ear, and a dislocated left shoulder, along with marks to his neck.

According to Nawi, the incident followed a phone call on March 17 from Safi, whom he described as the brother of his former girlfriend.

Safi told him to end the relationship with his then-girlfriend because she already had a husband, and he agreed, leaving the impression the matter was settled.

However, at about 4.30am on March 19, as Nawi was leaving home to go pray, three men arrived and waited outside in a pickup truck. He said he recognised them as Safi, Mai, Safi’s brother-in-law, and Hasan, Safi’s friend.

Safi asked if he was Nawi, but he denied it. Safi then checked a photo on his phone before he and Mai entered the property, held him at gunpoint and forced him into the vehicle.

Nawi alleged he was assaulted in the truck while Safi drove, and said the men had weapons in the vehicle. He said he did not know where he was being taken and claimed he was threatened during the journey.

The vehicle later travelled towards the Ramkhamhaeng area in Bangkok, where Nawi alleged he was assaulted again outside a house and then inside. He also alleged that a man identified as Babula, his former girlfriend’s father, joined in the assault.

He reportedly escaped at about 7am when those in the house were distracted, took a taxi back to his mother, and later went to Phra Nang Klao Hospital for treatment.

CH7 News reported that Nawi has filed a complaint with Mueang Nonthaburi Police Station and wants police to trace the group and take legal action.

Elsewhere, a man in Rayong was allegedly beaten by a group of men, including his own wife, during an attack in Mueang Rayong district, with CCTV footage capturing the incident and police yet to make any arrests more than two weeks later.