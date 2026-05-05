Tourists told to move by Wat Arun photographers in fresh complaint

A tourist complaint has put photographers at Wat Arun back in the spotlight after visitors claimed they were told to move from public areas to make way for paying photo clients.

The incident was shared on social media on May 5, with claims that a group of photographers at Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan in Bangkok told tourists to move away from certain spots to reserve space for their own clients.

The reports have raised questions over whether existing rules for photographers and commercial photo services at the temple are being enforced.

Previous efforts had been made to organise photographers and Thai costume rental operators at the site. Temple representatives had reportedly held meetings to set guidelines aimed at preventing disputes with visitors.

However, the latest incident has led to more criticism online, with some users suggesting the measures have not been effective.

Comments on social media described the behaviour as inappropriate and raised concerns about the impact on Thailand’s tourism image.

Some users also questioned whether certain groups were exerting control over popular areas within the temple, which is a major tourist landmark.

Calls have been made for relevant agencies, including the Department of Tourism and tourist police, to investigate the situation and take action if necessary.

Amarin TV reported that as of now, there has been no official response from the temple regarding additional measures to address the issue.

In a separate development, UNESCO has added the Phra Prang of Wat Arun to its Tentative List for World Heritage status. This initial listing marks a significant step towards achieving full World Heritage status in the future.

The Ministry of Culture has tasked the Department of Fine Arts with preparing a nomination dossier alongside the preservation, restoration, and management of the site according to international standards to ensure readiness for subsequent steps.