Mother questions law after dog bite leaves no one accountable

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 25, 2026, 3:23 PM
84 2 minutes read
Mother questions law after dog bite leaves no one accountable | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from CH8

A mother in Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi, is asking agencies to intervene and questioning the law after her 12 year old son was bitten by a dog near their housing complex on March 23, and no one has taken responsibility for it.

A reporter visited the area yesterday, March 24, after 43 year old Saranya raised the complaint with the media. Saranya said her son was hurt when a dog chased and bit him, and she later reported the case to Pak Kret Police Station.

Police reportedly told her it was unclear who could be charged because the person who feeds the dog denied owning it.

According to Saranya, the incident happened when her son walked from their building to play football with friends. A male white Thai dog known as “Mee” ran out from the bushes, chased the boy and bit him on the buttocks.

Mother questions law after dog bite leaves no one accountable
Photo via CH8

Afterwards, Saranya went to speak with the dog’s owner, but the person she approached insisted they were not the owner.

She said residents at the housing complex believe the dog is kept outside a ground-floor unit in another building and is often seen lying outside the same room every day.

Saranya has already filed a complaint with an investigating officer at Pak Kret Police Station, but the case has not progressed because the dog is treated as a stray if ownership is denied.

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She questioned why, in her view, the law appears to protect dogs while leaving people without protection when responsibility cannot be established, adding that residents believe they know who owns the dog.

Mother questions law after dog bite leaves no one accountable
Photo via CH8

She urged relevant agencies to intervene and remove the animal from the area if it has no owner, describing it as an aggressive dog prone to chasing and biting children.

DailyNews reported that residents echoed those concerns, alleging repeated attacks, including the dog chasing motorcyclists, causing several crashes, and biting dozens of children in their building and nearby buildings.

They said people who feed the dog deny owning it, insisting they only provide food and water, and called for the problem to be resolved because many households are affected.

Elsewhere, a six year old boy in Kamphaeng Phet was bitten by a neighbour’s dog while playing in front of his home, leading to serious injuries that required hospitalisation. The dog’s owner has offered 20,000 baht, but the boy’s mother fears this is not enough, leading to a compensation dispute.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 25, 2026, 3:23 PM
84 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.