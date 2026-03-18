British man found dead in drainage canal near Phuket beach

A British man found dead in a drainage canal near Bang Tao Beach in Phuket on March 14 was seen on CCTV appearing restless outside a hotel shortly before his body was discovered.

A Burmese national went to the canal in the Bang Tao area at about 12.30pm on March 14 to harvest morning glory and came across the body. He then notified officers from Choeng Thalay Police Station to investigate.

According to a report shared by the Crime Asia Facebook page, the man was identified as 33 year old British national, Jordan Wright. He was found lying face down in the canal, wearing a grey shirt and black trousers and without shoes.

Police said a keycard for the CoCo Phuket Bangtao Hotel was found in Wright’s pocket. His iPhone 17 was on the canal bank. No other valuables were reported at the scene.

Investigators said there were no signs of physical assault or a struggle. Wright’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy.

Officers later went to the hotel to gather information and review security camera footage. Hotel staff told police Wright had checked in alone and was due to check out on March 13.

Police searched his room and said nothing suspicious was found. Officers reported there were no signs of forced entry, theft or other irregularities.

CCTV footage from outside the hotel showed Wright moving back and forth before walking out of view. Police said he appeared to head in the direction of the canal where his body was later found, leading investigators to suspect he may have been under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants before his death.

Police said they are awaiting the autopsy results to determine the cause of death and whether intoxicants were involved.

In a separate case, British-Australian man Graham Tucker was found dead on his yacht docked off Khao Khad Beach in Phuket on January 11. He was reported to have lived alone on the yacht for more than 10 years and usually travelled between Phuket and Malaysia.

Police examined the vessel and said nothing suspicious was found. Tucker’s body was also sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy, but the results were not made public.