Grand Palace closed for royal rites until November 8

Tourists advised to reschedule visits as ceremonial closure begins

Published: October 30, 2025, 10:10 AM
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thailand has closed its iconic Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew to visitors as royal funeral rites take place in honour of the late Queen Mother.

The Bureau of the Royal Household announced that the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew, also known as the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, will be closed from October 26 to November 8. The closure is to allow for royal merit-making ceremonies in honour of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.

In an official statement, the bureau said:

“The Grand Palace and Wat Phra Sri Rattana Satsadaram will be closed from 26 October to 8 November 2025 due to the Royal Merit-Making Ceremony for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.”

Photo courtesy of Jenvit Keowvit

The palace grounds are a major tourist attraction in Bangkok, welcoming millions of visitors each year. The closure is expected to impact travel itineraries and tourism schedules, with officials advising the public to plan accordingly.

Although this temporary closure may cause inconvenience, it reflects the deep cultural and spiritual significance of the royal rites. The Grand Palace often serves as the central venue for important national ceremonies, particularly those involving the monarchy.

Visitors hoping to see the palace or Wat Phra Kaew are advised to wait until after November 8, when operations are expected to resume as normal. However, due to the sensitive nature of the ceremonies and ongoing preparations, access may be restricted for a short period even after the official reopening, according to Amarin TV.

Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

The Grand Palace, built in 1782, is not only the former royal residence but also the spiritual heart of the Thai Kingdom. Wat Phra Kaew, within the palace grounds, houses the revered Emerald Buddha — a national symbol of protection and power.

As the nation pays tribute to the Queen Mother, the public is encouraged to respect the proceedings and follow updates from official government channels regarding reopening plans.

