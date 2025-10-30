Nursing student killed while aiding crash victims on Pattaya motorway

A Thai nursing student lost her life while assisting victims of a five-car pile-up on the motorway to Pattaya in the early hours of yesterday morning, October 29. Two others were killed and five were injured in the crash.

The fatal accident was reported to the Highway Police at around 3.30am. The incident occurred on Motorway Number 7 in the Bang Phra sub-district, Si Racha district, Chon Buri province. Police officers and rescuers from the Piao Yiang Tai Foundation were dispatched to the scene.

The collision involved five vehicles: an 18-wheel Hino truck, a Toyota Fortuner SUV, a Toyota Camry sedan, a GAC Aion Y Plus electric SUV, and an MG sedan.

The three victims who passed away at the scene were identified as:

A 40 year old driver of the Toyota Camry, Phanuphan Ratsamee

A 43 year old South Korean man travelling with Phanuphan, Jeon Kiyoung

A 22 year old Thai nursing student who was driving the electric SUV, Jirawadee Tonthongdaeng,

Five others were injured and rushed to nearby hospitals. Their current conditions have not yet been released to the public.

According to witnesses, the Toyota Fortuner lost control and crashed into the rear of the 18-wheel truck. Moments later, the Toyota Camry collided with the side of the Fortuner before slamming into a barrier, leaving one person seriously injured, who later died.

Jirawadee, the nursing student, saw the accident and stopped her car to help the victims. She reportedly called for rescue services and stood on the road to signal oncoming vehicles. Tragically, a speeding MG sedan failed to see her and struck her.

One of the rescuers, Wanchaloem Anchunee, was also injured by the MG car. He remains in critical condition at Chon Buri Hospital, awaiting surgery. However, due to a shortage of blood supplies, the hospital issued an urgent appeal for blood donations.

Channel 7 reported that Wanchaloem was Jirawadee’s husband. The couple had been on a trip to celebrate Jirawadee’s birthday, but stopped to help after encountering the accident.

Jirawadee’s body was transferred to her home province of Si Saket, in the Isaan region, for funeral rites.