Queen Mother Sirikit passes peacefully at 93 in Bangkok

Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, has passed away peacefully at the age of 93.

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit passed away at 9.21pm yesterday, October 24, at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, according to a statement released by the Bureau of the Royal Household.

The announcement revealed that Her Majesty had been under medical care since September 7, 2019, for various illnesses and complications affecting several bodily systems. On October 17, she developed a bloodstream infection. Despite dedicated efforts by the medical team, her condition continued to deteriorate, and she died peacefully surrounded by royal care.

The palace confirmed that King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has ordered the Bureau of the Royal Household to arrange Her Majesty’s royal funeral with full honours and in accordance with royal traditions. Her remains will be placed at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall within the Grand Palace in Bangkok, a site historically reserved for royal ceremonies.

A one-year mourning period has been declared for the Royal Family and Royal Court officials, effective from the date of her passing, according to Bangkok Post.

Born on August 12, 1932, in Bangkok, Queen Sirikit was the daughter of Prince Nakkhatra Mangala and Bua Kitiyakara. She became engaged to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great (Rama IX) while overseas. The royal couple married on April 28, 1950, and she was officially named Queen on May 5, 1950, during his coronation ceremony.

Throughout her life, Queen Sirikit was deeply committed to the wellbeing of the Thai people. She was a patron of rural development and actively promoted women’s empowerment across Thailand. Her efforts to preserve Thai culture were notable, particularly in the revival and support of traditional arts and crafts.

Admired for her elegance, compassion, and unwavering dedication to public service, the Queen Mother leaves behind a lasting legacy and deep sorrow among Thais at home and abroad.