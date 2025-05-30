Bangkok’s Grand Palace shuts down for royal birthday

Bangkok’s iconic Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew (or Temple of the Emerald Buddha) will close their gates completely on Tuesday, June 3, as the nation honours the royal birthday of Her Majesty Queen Suthida.

The Bureau of the Royal Household announced the closure yesterday, May 29, urging visitors and tourists to plan accordingly.

Ahead of the full closure, a partial opening is scheduled for Sunday, June 1, from 8.30am to 12pm. During this morning window, the palace and temple will welcome guests but restrict access to the revered main ordination hall, the Phra Ubosot.

This limited opening serves a special purpose: it allows for the auspicious consecration ceremony of the royal commemorative medal celebrating His Majesty the King’s 6th cycle, or 72nd, birthday on July 28, 2024. The ceremony holds deep spiritual significance, marking an important milestone in the monarch’s life.

Visitors are advised to check schedules carefully and respect the solemnity of the events during this period. The Grand Palace, a symbol of Thailand’s rich history and royal heritage, draws millions of tourists annually, making these announcements vital for travel planning.

With the royal birthday festivities in full swing, Bangkok will witness a blend of cultural reverence and national pride. The closure of these treasured landmarks highlights the importance of the occasion and the country’s respect for its monarchy, reported The Nation.

Tourists and locals are reminded that the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew will resume regular hours after June 3, ensuring access once the celebrations conclude. For now, the city prepares to honour Queen Suthida with the grandeur befitting her status, making June a memorable month in Thailand’s royal calendar.

