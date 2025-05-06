DSI uncovers 30 forged signatures in SAO building collapse probe

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has uncovered 30 forged signatures of engineers on documents related to the State Audit Office (SAO) building collapse, as part of an investigation into alleged nominee practices by China Railway No.10 (Thailand).

In a meeting held yesterday, May 5, the DSI reviewed the progress of its ongoing investigation into the nominee case involving China Railway No.10 (Thailand), one of the contractors for the collapsed SAO building. Investigators discovered that although 30 engineers claimed their signatures as construction supervisors were forged, only eight confirmed that their signatures were genuine.

With substantial findings already collected, DSI Director General Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam scheduled a follow-up meeting today to establish a timeline for transferring the case to prosecutors. This timeline will align with the detention period of the initial group of suspects, which includes three Thai nominees and Zhang Chuanling, a Chinese shareholder in the company.

The DSI has highlighted that testimonies from engineers whose identities were allegedly misused and evidence from the construction site are pivotal to the case. The investigation is also examining possible violations under the Act Concerning Offences Relating to the Submission of Bids to Government Agencies BE 2542, focusing on project bidding and the role of the PKW joint venture in overseeing construction.

Experts in structural engineering have been asked to provide insights. Yesterday, Wira Ruangsri, manager of engineering company 3117 BIM Management, shared his analysis of the collapse.

He raised concerns about the building’s foundations, the lift shaft walls, and modifications to the lift shaft design, citing footage from March 28, the day of the collapse. Wira noted that the failure of two structural columns likely contributed to the collapse.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt updated on the search for victims and the removal of rubble at the collapsed site.

Rescue teams have reached the SC2 staircase in Zone C of the basement, with no signs of trapped victims. Search efforts will continue to the ST1 staircase in Zone B, and operations are expected to conclude within four days, reported Bangkok Post.

The official death toll has reached 86, with nine injured and 14 still missing. Human remains are being analysed for DNA confirmation. Officials are also collecting data to evaluate the economic impact and potential compensation for affected nearby businesses.