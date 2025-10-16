Bangkok’s giant sinkhole grows, gobbles up more sand

The sinkhole on Bangkok’s Samsen Road continues to expand, forcing engineers to revise their plans and pump in significantly more sand than originally estimated, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) confirmed yesterday.

Wacharapon Khongsawad, construction director for the MRTA, revealed that the sinkhole, which first opened up on September 24, has grown in size beyond the initial projections. Originally measured at 30 metres wide, 30 metres long, and 20 metres deep, the chasm now requires more than the previously estimated 8,000 cubic metres of sand to stabilise the area.

“The amount of sand we thought would be enough is no longer sufficient. The sinkhole has grown larger, and filling it has become more urgent.”

The sinkhole emerged in Bangkok’s Dusit district, directly above an underground station being constructed as part of the Purple Line extension. Engineers blame the collapse on soft, waterlogged soil in the area, which caused subsidence above the ongoing rail works.

By yesterday, October 15, engineers had managed to reduce the depth of the sinkhole to around 4.5 metres, but the work is far from over. Nearby buildings, including the damaged Samsen Police Station, are being closely monitored for structural safety.

The sand fill is a critical step in reinforcing the foundations beneath the police station, which is due to be demolished once stabilisation is complete. The project also aims to reopen the affected section of Samsen Road in time for the start of the new school term.

“The sooner we can fill the sinkhole, the faster we can reopen the road and proceed with demolition works.”

However, Wacharapon added that temporary road closures may still be necessary as the demolition progresses, reported Bangkok Post.

The incident has caused traffic disruptions and raised concerns about the safety of the infrastructure above Bangkok’s expanding underground rail system.

The MRTA is continuing to assess the situation and says safety remains the top priority while the filling operation continues.