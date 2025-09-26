Vajira Hospital reopens after Bangkok giant sinkhole scare (video)

A major Bangkok hospital was forced to close after a nearby road collapsed, but has now reopened after engineers confirmed the building is safe for use.

Vajira Hospital resumed full medical services today, September 26, two days after a large sinkhole forced the temporary closure of the facility for safety reasons.

The hospital, located on Samsaen Road, had shut down on Wednesday, September 24, after a section of the road outside the compound collapsed, sparking fears about the structural integrity of nearby buildings, including the Dipangkorn Rasmijoti Building.

Following a thorough structural inspection by engineers, hospital officials confirmed that the building was safe to use and cleared to reopen.

“All health services, including after-hours clinics, have resumed.”

However, the hospital has urged non-urgent patients to reschedule their appointments and recommended that those seeking prescription refills do so via the hospital’s online services to ease congestion.

Dr Jakravoot Maneerit, dean of the Faculty of Medicine, told Thai PBS that the hospital had taken every precaution necessary to ensure patient and staff safety before reopening.

Images of the sinkhole quickly spread across Thai social media, showing a gaping cavity in the road just metres from the hospital entrance. The incident sparked concern from residents and raised questions about the area’s ageing infrastructure, especially during the rainy season.

Officials are now working on urgent road repairs and have promised a full investigation into what caused the collapse. Initial reports suggest that soil erosion beneath the surface, possibly linked to recent heavy rainfall and drainage system issues, may have triggered the incident.

Local officials have also committed to monitoring the area closely to prevent future occurrences and are urging motorists and pedestrians to take caution while roadworks are underway, reported Bangkok Post.

Vajira Hospital, one of the capital’s key public hospitals, serves thousands of patients each week and is affiliated with the Navamindradhiraj University Faculty of Medicine.