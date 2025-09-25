Water seepage raises concerns of repeat road collapse in Bangkok

Officials are inspecting water seepage on Samsen Road in Bangkok, two kilometres from the site of a recent collapse, raising fears among locals of a repeat incident.

The road collapsed outside Vajira Hospital and Samsen Police Station yesterday morning, September 24, forcing residents in the area to evacuate for safety. The collapse is suspected to have been caused by a leak from an underground pipe, possibly damaged during construction of the MRT Purple Line extension.

Officials are now clearing the site, filling the hole, planning further construction of the train station, and investigating the root cause of the incident.

The first incident has yet to be resolved, but a new concern has emerged two kilometres away. Residents expressed concern today, September 25, after noticing water seeping onto the road surface. The asphalt reportedly bulged and became uneven, raising fears of another possible collapse.

The location is also along the MRT station construction route. Some locals told Thai Rath that they had noticed the seepage two to three days ago, even before the massive sinkhole occurred. Such an incident had not been observed in the area previously.

Railway officials stated that although the seepage site lies within the underground rail construction zone, an initial assessment suggested it was unlikely to be related. A thorough investigation is needed to determine the exact source of the water.

Officials from the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA) tested the seepage using chlorine test powder packets. Two samples were collected, both of which tested negative for chlorine, leading to the preliminary conclusion that the water did not come from the tap supply.

Since water pipes are laid beneath the footpath rather than the road surface, it is believed the seepage may have originated from a state-owned water storage chamber. High pressure during drainage, or possible structural damage to the chamber, may have forced water upward.