Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset

Residents of Thalang District in Phuket have expressed their dismay following the unexpected demolition of the main ordination hall at Wat Phra Nang Sang, an ancient temple with a history spanning over 250 years. The building, known as the Ubosot, was central to religious ceremonies and rituals.

The Ubosot, adorned with murals depicting local history and legends, was a symbol of Thalang. Residents questioned the need for its demolition, lamenting the loss of the informative and beautiful paintings it housed.

The Phuket Provincial Public Works and Town & Country Planning Office (DPT) reported that the Ubosot was in dangerous disrepair. An inspection on July 15 revealed significant structural issues, including cracks and leaks, making restoration unsafe. The decision to demolish was made to prevent potential harm to occupants.

The Phuket branch of the National Office of Buddhism (NOB) was reportedly caught off guard by the demolition. Wasan Sangsin, NOB phuket chief, explained that the temple’s abbot ordered the demolition due to safety concerns and acted within his legal authority under Thai law and Buddhist Sangha regulations. The building’s structural integrity had been compromised due to rusting steel reinforcements and water damage.

Despite the temple’s status as an ‘ancient site’ registered by the Fine Arts Department, the abbot’s decision was grounded in safety concerns. The temple has a significant historical and cultural legacy, including its role in the battle of Thalang in 1785, where local heroines successfully defended the area from Burmese forces.

Plans are underway to construct a new Ubosot on the same site, with sacred items being carefully relocated. Chalermwut Phimphiyut from the Fine Arts Department confirmed the approval for a new structure, although he did not clarify if prior permission was granted for the old hall’s demolition.

Under Thai law, any work on a registered ancient site requires written permission from the Fine Arts Department. The approval process involves inspections and evaluations, ensuring compliance with regulations. The new Ubosot aims to preserve the temple’s historic character while adhering to modern safety standards.

The demolition has deeply affected local residents, who view the Ubosot as a critical part of their history and cultural identity.

In similar news, a two-storey prayer hall at Wat Amornyatsamakom in Ratchaburi collapsed on March 13, causing damage worth about 8 million baht. No injuries were reported, but monks and residents lost many religious items inside. The 55-year-old structure, built in 1970, had shown signs of weakness and termite damage days earlier.

While rebuilding plans of Ubosot proceed, the loss of the original structure remains a poignant reminder of the balance between preserving heritage and ensuring public safety, reported by the Phuket News.