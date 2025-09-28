Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset

Fine Arts Department approval questioned amid heritage loss

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)12 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025
655 2 minutes read
Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset | Thaiger
Picture courtesy of the Phuket News

Residents of Thalang District in Phuket have expressed their dismay following the unexpected demolition of the main ordination hall at Wat Phra Nang Sang, an ancient temple with a history spanning over 250 years. The building, known as the Ubosot, was central to religious ceremonies and rituals.

The Ubosot, adorned with murals depicting local history and legends, was a symbol of Thalang. Residents questioned the need for its demolition, lamenting the loss of the informative and beautiful paintings it housed.

The Phuket Provincial Public Works and Town & Country Planning Office (DPT) reported that the Ubosot was in dangerous disrepair. An inspection on July 15 revealed significant structural issues, including cracks and leaks, making restoration unsafe. The decision to demolish was made to prevent potential harm to occupants.

The Phuket branch of the National Office of Buddhism (NOB) was reportedly caught off guard by the demolition. Wasan Sangsin, NOB phuket chief, explained that the temple’s abbot ordered the demolition due to safety concerns and acted within his legal authority under Thai law and Buddhist Sangha regulations. The building’s structural integrity had been compromised due to rusting steel reinforcements and water damage.

Despite the temple’s status as an ‘ancient site’ registered by the Fine Arts Department, the abbot’s decision was grounded in safety concerns. The temple has a significant historical and cultural legacy, including its role in the battle of Thalang in 1785, where local heroines successfully defended the area from Burmese forces.

Plans are underway to construct a new Ubosot on the same site, with sacred items being carefully relocated. Chalermwut Phimphiyut from the Fine Arts Department confirmed the approval for a new structure, although he did not clarify if prior permission was granted for the old hall’s demolition.

Under Thai law, any work on a registered ancient site requires written permission from the Fine Arts Department. The approval process involves inspections and evaluations, ensuring compliance with regulations. The new Ubosot aims to preserve the temple’s historic character while adhering to modern safety standards.

Related Articles
Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of the Phuket News

The demolition has deeply affected local residents, who view the Ubosot as a critical part of their history and cultural identity.

In similar news, a two-storey prayer hall at Wat Amornyatsamakom in Ratchaburi collapsed on March 13, causing damage worth about 8 million baht. No injuries were reported, but monks and residents lost many religious items inside. The 55-year-old structure, built in 1970, had shown signs of weakness and termite damage days earlier.

While rebuilding plans of Ubosot proceed, the loss of the original structure remains a poignant reminder of the balance between preserving heritage and ensuring public safety, reported by the Phuket News.

Latest Thailand News
Man&#8217;s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31 | Thaiger Thailand News

Man’s kidney sale for iPhone leaves him disabled at 31

7 hours ago
Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner&#8217;s father injured (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya restaurant brawl leaves owner’s father injured (video)

9 hours ago
Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy | Thaiger Thailand News

Transport pioneer Je Kiew dies at 88, leaves billion-baht legacy

10 hours ago
Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai minister accuses Cambodia of violating ceasefire at UN assembly

10 hours ago
Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion

12 hours ago
MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

MG sedan crashes into Chiang Mai shop, narrowly missing tourists

12 hours ago
Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset | Thaiger Phuket News

Historic Phuket temple hall demolished for safety despite local upset

12 hours ago
Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships | Thaiger Business News

Malaysia strengthens halal economy through digital ecosystem and partnerships

12 hours ago
Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Military crackdown at Sa Kaeo border nabs 19 in trafficking bust

13 hours ago
Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani | Thaiger Thailand News

Father admits to shooting son over violent behaviour in Udon Thani

14 hours ago
Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate | Thaiger Crime News

Lawyers in Thailand accused of faking papers to steal estate

1 day ago
Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party | Thaiger Crime News

Man stabs friend to death in jealous rage at Korat party

1 day ago
Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals | Thaiger Cannabis News

Bags of cannabis dumped outside Udon Thani home baffle locals

1 day ago
Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea | Thaiger Pattaya News

Intoxicated man rescued after sprinting into Jomtien sea

1 day ago
AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum | Thaiger Aviation News

AOT pushes for new global flight routes at Hong Kong forum

1 day ago
Lotto hopefuls flock to Ang Thong’s 200 year old ‘lucky tree’ | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lotto hopefuls flock to Ang Thong’s 200 year old ‘lucky tree’

1 day ago
Thais urged to check credit yearly and escape debt traps | Thaiger Business News

Thais urged to check credit yearly and escape debt traps

1 day ago
Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge | Thaiger Bangkok News

Teen futsal player dies in motorbike crash on Bangkok bridge

2 days ago
Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room | Thaiger Phuket News

Californian man found dead in Patong hotel room

2 days ago
Chinese man caught posing as tour guide at Pattaya pier | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese man caught posing as tour guide at Pattaya pier

2 days ago
Patong’s promenade revamp drags on with no end in sight | Thaiger Phuket News

Patong’s promenade revamp drags on with no end in sight

2 days ago
Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok hosts ASEAN’s biggest sustainability expo

2 days ago
Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri truck crash kills woman, injures 5 in pile-up

2 days ago
Thailand braces for Bualoy storm chaos with heavy floods ahead | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand braces for Bualoy storm chaos with heavy floods ahead

2 days ago
&#8216;Eel of fortune&#8217; has locals hooked on lucky lottery numbers (video) | Thaiger Central Thailand News

‘Eel of fortune’ has locals hooked on lucky lottery numbers (video)

2 days ago
Phuket News
Tags
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)12 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, September 28, 2025
655 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia)

Yee Mon Thu (Mia) is an SEO content writer at The Thaiger, where she writes engaging articles on business, lifestyle, and travel and she combines her global perspective with a passion for storytelling. Beyond writing, she thrives in project management, branding, and digital media. Mia believes in the power of words to connect and inspire, aiming to create content that resonates with readers worldwide.