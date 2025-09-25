Bangkok officials ease fears over Samsen Road water leak

Officials used radar to investigate a suspected water leak on Samsen Road in Bangkok, where residents raised concerns about possible road subsidence.

Bangkok officials have reassured residents that a water leak on Samsen Road is not dangerous and is being urgently repaired, following public concerns sparked by surface swelling and the proximity to a road collapse yesterday, September 24, near Vajira Hospital.

The incident occurred on the inbound side of Samsen Road, near Wat Chantharasamosorn School, about 2 kilometres from Vajira Hospital. Water was seen seeping across more than one lane, prompting fears of another collapse. Police and electric train officials cordoned off the area with barriers and traffic cones to ensure safety and reduce disruption.

At around 11.30am, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) Public Works Department deployed a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) to assess the underground situation. The device uses electromagnetic waves to detect cavities beneath the road surface. The inspection took around 30 minutes.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Associate Professor Wisanu Traisompol confirmed that the radar revealed a hole in an old pipe, measuring approximately 2.5 by 4 metres. The cavity had caused swelling and dents on the road surface, but there was no risk of a major collapse.

“The cause was an ageing pipe that leaked, creating a small underground cavity. This is not connected to the recent incident near Vajira Hospital.”

Wisanu said that the affected area is undergoing subway construction, but this was not related to the leak.

Officials said water had already been leaking in the area before the incident at Vajira Hospital and urged residents to report any signs of leakage through Traffy Fondue or the BMA hotline for swift investigation.

Kanok Karnrungcharoen, a Metropolitan Waterworks Authority (MWA) technician, said that the leak may have been caused by a loose pipe joint ring, possibly dislodged by heavy vehicles passing through the area, reported KhaoSod.

Repairs began shortly after 1pm when workers brought in excavation equipment to access the damaged pipe. The MWA estimates the work will be completed within five hours. If the issue is confirmed to be a pipe joint, water and electricity will not need to be shut off during repairs. However, more extensive issues may require temporary service interruptions.

Meanwhile, officials also discovered two more minor leaks on the opposite side of the road and are investigating further.