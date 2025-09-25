50,000 sandbags deployed to plug sinkhole on Bangkok road

Governor expresses concern as road collapse threatens nearby police station's stability

Petch Petpailin
6 minutes ago
Last Updated: Thursday, September 25, 2025
Photo via Thai PBS

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt instructed officials to place 50,000 sandbags into the sinkhole on Samsen Road in Bangkok in a bid to reduce the risk of further subsidence.

The collapse occurred yesterday morning, September 24, outside Vajira Hospital and Samsen Police Station. The site is part of the construction zone for the MRT Purple Line extension, and the building of a nearby station is suspected to have caused the incident.

The collapse created a 50-metre-deep sinkhole, which remains at risk of further subsidence due to continuing landslides and a burst water pipe. Four cars were damaged at the scene, but fortunately, no one was injured.

Governor Chadchart told Bangkok Insight that he had met with experts and relevant agencies, and agreed that 50,000 sandbags, around 500 cubic metres, would be placed in the hole to help reduce the risk of additional landslides. Concrete will then be poured to strengthen the ground and prevent further collapse.

Some netizens questioned the governor’s sandbag plan, but Chadchart insisted it was the best solution in this emergency. He explained that sand can flexibly fill gaps and will not affect the structure of the train tunnel in the future.

Samsen road hole Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักป้องกันและบรรเทาสาธารณภัย

The governor expressed particular concern about the underground area beneath Samsen Police Station, as the building’s piling has been damaged, putting it at risk of collapse.

For Vajira Hospital, Chadchart confirmed that the building remains structurally sound. However, the hospital has suspended outpatient services for several days to ease traffic congestion that might hinder the sinkhole repair efforts.

police station risk of collapse after road subsided in Bangkok
Photo via Thai PBS

According to the governor, the Metropolitan Waterworks Authority will cut off water in the area and seal drainage pipes to lower groundwater levels. Additional sandbags will also be prepared to block rainwater from worsening the landslide risk.

Residents affected by the incident have been encouraged to stay temporarily at the Suan Oi Recreation Centre. Officials will continue inspecting homes in the area to provide assistance according to residents’ needs.

Road collapse Bangkok shelter
The temporary shelter at the Suan Oi Recreation Centre | Photo via Thai PBS

