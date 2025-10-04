Bangkok sinkhole repair on track, Samsen Road reopens October 9

Officials race to stabilise site near hospital and police station

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, October 4, 2025
Bangkok officials are scrambling to stabilise the area near Samsen Police Station and Vajira Hospital after a massive sinkhole opened up late last month, disrupting traffic and healthcare services.

The collapse, caused by a leaking water pipe, created a sinkhole roughly 30 by 30 metres wide and 20 metres deep on September 24. The soil subsidence affected an under-construction subway tunnel and forced road closures along a stretch of Samsen Road.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited the scene yesterday, October 3, and confirmed that rain had created some puddles in the affected area, but work was progressing as planned.

“There may still be some soil settlement due to the rain, so we will wait for engineers and experts to give a full assessment of the next steps.”

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) aims to complete backfilling by the weekend. Once sand compaction and roadbed reinforcement are done, resurfacing will begin. The BMA expects to fully reopen Samsen Road to traffic on October 9.

Emergency measures have already been put in place to prevent further damage to nearby structures. The sinkhole has been filled with sand, and workers have installed temporary supports beneath Samsen Police Station to stabilise the foundation. So far, no major structural shifts have been reported.

On Thursday, October 2, alone, crews added another 1,300 cubic metres of sand to the site, bringing the total used for backfilling to around 3,500 cubic metres. Damaged concrete slabs have been removed and replaced with sand fill to stabilise the area further. Temporary short piles have also been inserted to reinforce the police station’s structure.

Vajira Hospital, located directly in front of the affected road section, is slowly returning to normal. Ampan Vimonvattana, deputy dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Vajira Hospital under Navamindradhiraj University, said patient numbers have risen as those who postponed appointments begin to return. On Thursday, the hospital handled over 5,000 patients, including both scheduled appointments and walk-ins, reported Bangkok Post.

To ease transport issues, shuttle services have been arranged from Sri Yan, Sirindhorn, and St Gabriel’s School, along with taxi drop-offs for patients requiring direct access to the hospital.

