Inflation tops concerns as Thai citizens urge government action

Consumer price inflation has emerged as the foremost concern among citizens, according to a survey by the National Statistical Office.

The poll, which included families with members aged over 18, revealed a strong demand for government action on rising consumer costs as the Paetongtarn Shinawatra administration approached its six-month mark on March 12.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub reported that 86% of respondents advocated for direct government intervention, and 67% supported ongoing state subsidies for utility and fuel prices to alleviate household financial burdens.

Additionally, 43% of participants highlighted the need for addressing drug issues, while 35% identified household debt as a significant concern.

The survey indicated that 68% of respondents accessed news and current events via television, with 59% favouring social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, LINE, Instagram, and X.

When asked about their satisfaction with government policies, 71% praised the 30-baht universal health insurance, followed by 55% for the 10,000-baht economic stimulus handouts, 41% for the Marriage Equality Bill, 32% for utility and energy subsidies, and 30% for tourism promotion initiatives.

Regional satisfaction with the government’s performance placed the Northeast at the top with 40%, followed by the north at 28%, the Central Plains region at 24%, the south at 20%, and Bangkok at 14%.

Respondents also expressed satisfaction with public services, ranking electricity provision highest at 66%, followed by tap water availability at 59%, road improvements at 55%, public health services at 52%, and waste collection at 46%, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, Thailand’s banking sector is preparing for a potential interest rate cut, with the Bank of Thailand expected to ease monetary policy amid mounting global economic pressure.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee is widely predicted to reduce the key policy rate by 0.25 percentage points on April 30, lowering it from 2% to 1.75%.

Kasikorn Research Centre forecasts the move as a response to slowing growth, triggered by rising US tariffs, weakened global demand, and a sharp decline in tourist arrivals from key markets like China and South Korea. The rate cut aims to stabilise the economy and support domestic recovery.