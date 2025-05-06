Inflation tops concerns as Thai citizens urge government action

Rising household expenses fuel calls for urgent relief as new leadership faces mounting economic pressure

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 6, 2025
52 1 minute read
Inflation tops concerns as Thai citizens urge government action
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Consumer price inflation has emerged as the foremost concern among citizens, according to a survey by the National Statistical Office.

The poll, which included families with members aged over 18, revealed a strong demand for government action on rising consumer costs as the Paetongtarn Shinawatra administration approached its six-month mark on March 12.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub reported that 86% of respondents advocated for direct government intervention, and 67% supported ongoing state subsidies for utility and fuel prices to alleviate household financial burdens.

Additionally, 43% of participants highlighted the need for addressing drug issues, while 35% identified household debt as a significant concern.

Related Articles
Inflation tops concerns as Thai citizens urge government action | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The survey indicated that 68% of respondents accessed news and current events via television, with 59% favouring social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, LINE, Instagram, and X.

When asked about their satisfaction with government policies, 71% praised the 30-baht universal health insurance, followed by 55% for the 10,000-baht economic stimulus handouts, 41% for the Marriage Equality Bill, 32% for utility and energy subsidies, and 30% for tourism promotion initiatives.

Regional satisfaction with the government’s performance placed the Northeast at the top with 40%, followed by the north at 28%, the Central Plains region at 24%, the south at 20%, and Bangkok at 14%.

Respondents also expressed satisfaction with public services, ranking electricity provision highest at 66%, followed by tap water availability at 59%, road improvements at 55%, public health services at 52%, and waste collection at 46%, reported Bangkok Post.

Inflation tops concerns as Thai citizens urge government action | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bloomberg

In similar news, Thailand’s banking sector is preparing for a potential interest rate cut, with the Bank of Thailand expected to ease monetary policy amid mounting global economic pressure.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee is widely predicted to reduce the key policy rate by 0.25 percentage points on April 30, lowering it from 2% to 1.75%.

Kasikorn Research Centre forecasts the move as a response to slowing growth, triggered by rising US tariffs, weakened global demand, and a sharp decline in tourist arrivals from key markets like China and South Korea. The rate cut aims to stabilise the economy and support domestic recovery.

Latest Thailand News
Thai celeb couple slams breast pump ad misuse Bangkok News

Thai celeb couple slams breast pump ad misuse

5 seconds ago
Inflation tops concerns as Thai citizens urge government action Business News

Inflation tops concerns as Thai citizens urge government action

10 minutes ago
DSI uncovers 30 forged signatures in SAO building collapse probe Bangkok News

DSI uncovers 30 forged signatures in SAO building collapse probe

18 minutes ago
Chatrium launches limited-time deal, up to 40% off Thailand Travel

Chatrium launches limited-time deal, up to 40% off

25 minutes ago
Vietnam surpasses Thailand in attracting Chinese, Russian tourists Tourism News

Vietnam surpasses Thailand in attracting Chinese, Russian tourists

34 minutes ago
Southern Thai watermelon gets GI boost in sweet victory Thailand News

Southern Thai watermelon gets GI boost in sweet victory

40 minutes ago
Out of tune: Thai man punches singer after his football team loses Thailand News

Out of tune: Thai man punches singer after his football team loses

50 minutes ago
Two teens arrested for fatal shooting in Bangkok Bangkok News

Two teens arrested for fatal shooting in Bangkok

1 hour ago
Phuket tragedies: 2 found dead in separate suicide cases Phuket News

Phuket tragedies: 2 found dead in separate suicide cases

1 hour ago
Sweet deceit: Thai dessert seller left out of pocket in pudding fraud Crime News

Sweet deceit: Thai dessert seller left out of pocket in pudding fraud

1 hour ago
Thai parents turn to pawn shops for school expenses Thailand News

Thai parents turn to pawn shops for school expenses

2 hours ago
Thai father tries to cash in on disabled daughter’s funeral fund Thailand News

Thai father tries to cash in on disabled daughter’s funeral fund

2 hours ago
Thailand state welfare card benefits updated for May Thailand News

Thailand state welfare card benefits updated for May

2 hours ago
Minor earthquake shakes Nong Bua Lamphu, causes local concern Thailand News

Minor earthquake shakes Nong Bua Lamphu, causes local concern

2 hours ago
Gang members arrested in Bangkok assault investigation Bangkok News

Gang members arrested in Bangkok assault investigation

2 hours ago
‘Hello, Ni Hao’ campaign woos Chinese tourists back to Thailand Thailand News

‘Hello, Ni Hao’ campaign woos Chinese tourists back to Thailand

2 hours ago
Fake DSI agents target ex-Senate candidates in Amnat Charoen Crime News

Fake DSI agents target ex-Senate candidates in Amnat Charoen

2 hours ago
Thailand rattled by tremors as 10 mini quakes rock region Thailand News

Thailand rattled by tremors as 10 mini quakes rock region

3 hours ago
Transgender fortune teller denies defrauding, sexually assaulting boy Bangkok News

Transgender fortune teller denies defrauding, sexually assaulting boy

3 hours ago
Paws and effect: New Bangkok law to shake up pet ownership rules Bangkok News

Paws and effect: New Bangkok law to shake up pet ownership rules

3 hours ago
Tragic accident in Kanchanaburi claims lives after tyre blowout Road deaths

Tragic accident in Kanchanaburi claims lives after tyre blowout

3 hours ago
Chinese tourists vanish, Pattaya cruise sinks into crisis Pattaya News

Chinese tourists vanish, Pattaya cruise sinks into crisis

3 hours ago
Tragic accident: Woman falls into septic tank in Phitsanulok Thailand News

Tragic accident: Woman falls into septic tank in Phitsanulok

3 hours ago
UK roadshow rocks South Thailand with fair, farms and flair Bangkok News

UK roadshow rocks South Thailand with fair, farms and flair

3 hours ago
Teen caught with meth worth 19 million baht at Mekong River Crime News

Teen caught with meth worth 19 million baht at Mekong River

4 hours ago
Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 6, 2025
52 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand mulls motorcycle cut amid China slowdown, US tariff fears

Thailand mulls motorcycle cut amid China slowdown, US tariff fears

4 days ago
US tariffs force Thailand to cut growth forecast to 2.1%

US tariffs force Thailand to cut growth forecast to 2.1%

4 days ago
Thailand electricity bills to drop as summer rates slashed

Thailand electricity bills to drop as summer rates slashed

6 days ago
AOT opens 30 billion baht airport land for private investment

AOT opens 30 billion baht airport land for private investment

6 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x