Bangkok traffic snarled as Charoen Krung road caves in (video)

Pictures courtesy of Amarin TV

After last week’s sinkhole outside Vajira Hospital, another road collapse hit Bangkok’s Charoen Krung area, closing lanes as officials moved to investigate and control severe traffic disruption.

The incident was first reported by the Volunteer Foundation of Ruamkatanyu Facebook page linked to Bang Phong Phang Police Station, which shared a video clip showing a large section of tarmac collapsing near the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT). The post confirmed that two traffic lanes had been blocked off as a precaution.

The collapse, stretching several metres across the busy road, raised immediate concerns about congestion, particularly during peak rush-hour periods. With the area already notorious for heavy traffic, commuters were warned to expect major delays.

Emergency teams from the Charoenkrung Rescue Centre quickly arrived to secure the site. Barriers were set up, and traffic control measures were introduced to keep motorists safe and prevent further accidents.

Officials confirmed that a detailed investigation is now underway to determine the root cause of the collapse. Engineers from related agencies have been dispatched to examine the scene and draw up plans for urgent repairs.

Officials urged drivers to plan alternative routes and avoid the affected stretch until the road can be stabilised and reopened.

“Safety is our priority, and we ask the public for patience as inspections and repairs take place.”

This is not the first time Bangkok has faced sudden infrastructure failures of this kind. Rapid urban development, combined with ageing road systems and heavy rainfall, has frequently been blamed for damaging road surfaces across the city.

Residents in Charoen Krung expressed frustration but also concern over the risks posed to road users. Many have called for more frequent maintenance checks to prevent repeat incidents, particularly in high-traffic zones, reported Amarin TV.

While no injuries were reported in this case, the collapse has reignited debate over Bangkok’s infrastructure resilience and the need for greater investment in long-term repairs rather than short-term fixes.

For now, drivers are advised to steer clear of the collapsed section and monitor updates from city officials as repair work gets underway.

