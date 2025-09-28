Bangkok sinkhole repairs on track for October 8 completion

Repairs to the large sinkhole in front of Vajira Hospital in Bangkok’s Dusit district are proceeding well, with the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) aiming for completion by October 8.

Gardphajon Udomdhammabhakdi, the MRTA governor, stated that workers commenced pouring reinforced concrete on Friday night, September 26, continuing into Saturday with pauses for the material to set. By early Saturday, approximately 200 cubic metres had been poured.

Debris removal was set for today, September 28, with sand filling scheduled for tommorow. The restoration of Samsen Road’s surface is expected to be completed within two weeks following the collapse that occurred on Wednesday.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt noted that Friday night’s 10-millimetre rainfall did not disrupt operations due to enhanced pumps and drainage systems. Temporary barriers and backup generators have been installed to prevent further soil movement.

Although a minor landslide was reported, it did not cause structural damage. Ground-penetrating radar has found no underground cavities along the MRT Purple Line construction site near the sinkhole.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has visited the site multiple times, including an unannounced late-night inspection, to oversee progress and motivate workers.

He mentioned on Saturday that repairs are on track and that each stage of the process must adhere to the highest safety standards. All high-risk areas have been evacuated, and reinforced concrete has been laid to stabilise the ground.

The Bangkok sinkhole on Samsen Road was caused by soil seeping through weak points around the MRT Purple Line tunnel connection. This erosion led to the road collapsing, pulling down cars, power poles, and water pipes, raising safety concerns for nearby buildings.

Vajira Hospital, which briefly paused services, reopened on Friday, September 28. All vehicles are required to use the main gate on Samsen Road for entry and exit. The hospital pavement remains closed, and construction zones are still restricted, reported by Bangkok Post.

The MRTA, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and contractors are collaborating closely to ensure the road can reopen safely, Chadchart added.