Contractor crushed in horror wall collapse at Pattaya home

A contractor was critically injured when a wall collapsed during home renovations in Pattaya, prompting emergency rescue efforts and an ongoing investigation.

A 61 year old contractor is in critical condition after being buried under a concrete wall that collapsed during renovation work at a private home in Pattaya’s Soi Boonsampan 8/1.

The incident occurred at approximately 2.50pm yesterday, October 14, and was reported to the Pattaya Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation. Emergency responders rushed to the scene after receiving a call that a worker had been trapped under the rubble of a partially demolished wall.

Upon arrival, rescue teams discovered the victim, identified as Somsak Chimwisat, lying unconscious beneath the debris on the ground floor of a two-storey house. He had no pulse. Emergency responders immediately began performing CPR on-site before transporting him to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital for emergency treatment.

The section that collapsed was a concrete wall roughly 2 metres high and 1 metre wide. When it gave way, it shattered into pieces, scattering debris across the renovation site and trapping Somsak underneath.

A colleague, 64 year old Vinai Libamrung, who was working alongside Somsak, described the terrifying moment the structure failed.

“We were clearing out the old bathroom to turn the downstairs area into a parking space. Somsak was using a concrete breaker when the wall just came down on him. We rushed in to lift it off and called rescue straight away.”

Somsak, a seasoned contractor, had been leading the renovation project at the time of the incident.

Police are now investigating the structural integrity of the building and the possible causes of the collapse. Investigators are expected to assess whether the wall was load-bearing or weakened during previous construction work, reported The Pattaya News.

“We need to understand whether safety protocols were followed and if the structure was sound before demolition.”

This incident has raised fresh concerns over safety practices on smaller construction sites, where regulations are often loosely enforced or overlooked.

As of now, no charges have been filed, and updates on Somsak’s condition remain pending.

Police and city officials have urged property owners and contractors to ensure safety checks and proper procedures are in place before beginning structural modifications.