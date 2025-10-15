Contractor crushed in horror wall collapse at Pattaya home

Witnesses say structure gave way suddenly during demolition

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 minute agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
56 1 minute read
Contractor crushed in horror wall collapse at Pattaya home | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

A contractor was critically injured when a wall collapsed during home renovations in Pattaya, prompting emergency rescue efforts and an ongoing investigation.

A 61 year old contractor is in critical condition after being buried under a concrete wall that collapsed during renovation work at a private home in Pattaya’s Soi Boonsampan 8/1.

The incident occurred at approximately 2.50pm yesterday, October 14, and was reported to the Pattaya Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation. Emergency responders rushed to the scene after receiving a call that a worker had been trapped under the rubble of a partially demolished wall.

Upon arrival, rescue teams discovered the victim, identified as Somsak Chimwisat, lying unconscious beneath the debris on the ground floor of a two-storey house. He had no pulse. Emergency responders immediately began performing CPR on-site before transporting him to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital for emergency treatment.

Contractor crushed in horror wall collapse at Pattaya home | News by Thaiger

The section that collapsed was a concrete wall roughly 2 metres high and 1 metre wide. When it gave way, it shattered into pieces, scattering debris across the renovation site and trapping Somsak underneath.

A colleague, 64 year old Vinai Libamrung, who was working alongside Somsak, described the terrifying moment the structure failed.

Related Articles

“We were clearing out the old bathroom to turn the downstairs area into a parking space. Somsak was using a concrete breaker when the wall just came down on him. We rushed in to lift it off and called rescue straight away.”

Somsak, a seasoned contractor, had been leading the renovation project at the time of the incident.

Contractor crushed in horror wall collapse at Pattaya home | News by Thaiger

Police are now investigating the structural integrity of the building and the possible causes of the collapse. Investigators are expected to assess whether the wall was load-bearing or weakened during previous construction work, reported The Pattaya News.

“We need to understand whether safety protocols were followed and if the structure was sound before demolition.”

This incident has raised fresh concerns over safety practices on smaller construction sites, where regulations are often loosely enforced or overlooked.

As of now, no charges have been filed, and updates on Somsak’s condition remain pending.

Police and city officials have urged property owners and contractors to ensure safety checks and proper procedures are in place before beginning structural modifications.

Latest Thailand News
Thai agency denies forcing Chinese tourists to buy souvenirs after viral video | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai agency denies forcing Chinese tourists to buy souvenirs after viral video

6 seconds ago
Contractor crushed in horror wall collapse at Pattaya home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Contractor crushed in horror wall collapse at Pattaya home

1 minute ago
Chinese woman wins divorce from husband after Thai cliff ordeal | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese woman wins divorce from husband after Thai cliff ordeal

27 minutes ago
Blind German man unaware of Thai wife’s suicide until neighbour finds her | Thaiger Thailand News

Blind German man unaware of Thai wife’s suicide until neighbour finds her

44 minutes ago
Helmet row sparks blockade at Phuket company gate | Thaiger Phuket News

Helmet row sparks blockade at Phuket company gate

1 hour ago
808 Festival 2025 announces return to Thailand with an explosive lineup | Thaiger Events

808 Festival 2025 announces return to Thailand with an explosive lineup

1 hour ago
Bangkok man returns bag of cash worth 225k baht found on street | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok man returns bag of cash worth 225k baht found on street

1 hour ago
Lebanese man becomes aggressive after arrest for illegal motorcycle rental shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Lebanese man becomes aggressive after arrest for illegal motorcycle rental shop

2 hours ago
BLACKPINK’s Lisa to front Thailand’s global tourism push | Thaiger Tourism News

BLACKPINK’s Lisa to front Thailand’s global tourism push

2 hours ago
Driver dies as Tesla plunges into canal in Pathum Thani | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Driver dies as Tesla plunges into canal in Pathum Thani

2 hours ago
Man goes viral after accidentally riding motorcycle into temple pond | Thaiger Pattaya News

Man goes viral after accidentally riding motorcycle into temple pond

2 hours ago
Phuket’s shortest-serving governor axed after just 14 days | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket’s shortest-serving governor axed after just 14 days

4 hours ago
SRT sues to reclaim Khao Kradong land from political clan | Thaiger Thailand News

SRT sues to reclaim Khao Kradong land from political clan

4 hours ago
Indian and Thai suspects scam American victims out of over 60 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Indian and Thai suspects scam American victims out of over 60 million baht

4 hours ago
Pattaya sex scandal: Tourists engage in raunchy balcony romp | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya sex scandal: Tourists engage in raunchy balcony romp

4 hours ago
Slow loris dumped on Phuket beach sparks wildlife crackdown | Thaiger Phuket News

Slow loris dumped on Phuket beach sparks wildlife crackdown

5 hours ago
&#8216;Half-Half Plus&#8217; kicks off with cash boost for Thai vendors | Thaiger Economy News

‘Half-Half Plus’ kicks off with cash boost for Thai vendors

5 hours ago
Russian man allegedly stalks Phuket woman after being rejected | Thaiger Phuket News

Russian man allegedly stalks Phuket woman after being rejected

5 hours ago
Pregnant woman missing after tugboat capsizes in Ayutthaya river | Thaiger Thailand News

Pregnant woman missing after tugboat capsizes in Ayutthaya river

5 hours ago
Lottery fever: Crowds flock to Ganesha shrine in central Thailand | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lottery fever: Crowds flock to Ganesha shrine in central Thailand

5 hours ago
Trump dangles trade deal to push Thai-Cambodian peace pact | Thaiger Politics News

Trump dangles trade deal to push Thai-Cambodian peace pact

6 hours ago
Heavy rainfall alert issued for Thailand as storm chaos looms | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall alert issued for Thailand as storm chaos looms

6 hours ago
Thai taxi driver caught stealing 1,000 baht dropped in petrol station bathroom | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai taxi driver caught stealing 1,000 baht dropped in petrol station bathroom

21 hours ago
Mentally ill woman breaks into official’s house and makes herself at home | Thaiger Thailand News

Mentally ill woman breaks into official’s house and makes herself at home

22 hours ago
Scam crackdown central to Thailand-Cambodia negotiations, says Anutin | Thaiger Thailand News

Scam crackdown central to Thailand-Cambodia negotiations, says Anutin

23 hours ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 minute agoLast Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025
56 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.