Samsen Road sinkhole repairs delayed as police station demolition begins

Traffic reopening at the Samsen Road sinkhole near Vajira Hospital has been postponed indefinitely, as demolition of the adjacent Samsen Police Station must be completed first, officials confirmed.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the repair work could not be completed in time for partial traffic resumption as initially scheduled for October 8.

Phiphat explained that the police station building, located next to the sinkhole, had become structurally unsafe and must be demolished before traffic can safely resume in the area.

“I can’t confirm when the demolition and repairs will be completed, but we will work to finish it as soon as possible.”

He added that authorities would re-inspect the area before reopening the road to traffic.

The decision followed an inspection of the site by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Minister Phiphat yesterday. The prime minister ordered the demolition after further ground movement was detected.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt reported additional damage to the building’s foundation, including a fractured pillar and compromised structural integrity.

The Nation reported that demolition began yesterday, October 6, using robotic equipment to reduce risk to workers.

The sinkhole, approximately 30 metres wide and 20 metres deep, appeared on September 23. Officials believe it was caused by a leaking water pipe that led to soil subsidence and a collapse into an underground subway tunnel under construction.

Recently, on September 24, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt instructed officials to place 50,000 sandbags into the Samsen Road sinkhole to reduce the risk of further ground subsidence.

The governor shared that approximately 500 cubic metres of sandbags would be used to stabilise the area. Concrete will then be poured to reinforce the ground and prevent future collapse before continuing with repairs.