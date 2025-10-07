Samsen Road sinkhole repairs delayed as police station demolition begins

Traffic reopening postponed indefinitely due to safety concerns near Vajira Hospital

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
200 1 minute read
Samsen Road sinkhole repairs delayed as police station demolition begins | Thaiger
Work being done on the Samsen sinkhole | Photo via Ministry of Transport Public Relations/Facebook

Traffic reopening at the Samsen Road sinkhole near Vajira Hospital has been postponed indefinitely, as demolition of the adjacent Samsen Police Station must be completed first, officials confirmed.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the repair work could not be completed in time for partial traffic resumption as initially scheduled for October 8.

Phiphat explained that the police station building, located next to the sinkhole, had become structurally unsafe and must be demolished before traffic can safely resume in the area.

“I can’t confirm when the demolition and repairs will be completed, but we will work to finish it as soon as possible.”

He added that authorities would re-inspect the area before reopening the road to traffic.

The decision followed an inspection of the site by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Minister Phiphat yesterday. The prime minister ordered the demolition after further ground movement was detected.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt reported additional damage to the building’s foundation, including a fractured pillar and compromised structural integrity.

Related Articles
Samsen Road sinkhole repairs delayed as police station demolition begins | News by Thaiger
Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn present at the sinkhole as repairs are underway | Photo via Ministry of Transport Public Relations/Facebook

The Nation reported that demolition began yesterday, October 6, using robotic equipment to reduce risk to workers.

The sinkhole, approximately 30 metres wide and 20 metres deep, appeared on September 23. Officials believe it was caused by a leaking water pipe that led to soil subsidence and a collapse into an underground subway tunnel under construction.

Recently, on September 24, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt instructed officials to place 50,000 sandbags into the Samsen Road sinkhole to reduce the risk of further ground subsidence.

The governor shared that approximately 500 cubic metres of sandbags would be used to stabilise the area. Concrete will then be poured to reinforce the ground and prevent future collapse before continuing with repairs.

Latest Thailand News
Durian tycoon offers 30,000-baht reward for attack on his son&#8217;s mistress | Thaiger Thailand News

Durian tycoon offers 30,000-baht reward for attack on his son’s mistress

2 minutes ago
Samsen Road sinkhole repairs delayed as police station demolition begins | Thaiger Bangkok News

Samsen Road sinkhole repairs delayed as police station demolition begins

1 hour ago
Thai man dies after ant bite while trimming trees in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man dies after ant bite while trimming trees in Samut Prakan

1 hour ago
Bangkok named world’s best city for Gen Z by Time Out | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok named world’s best city for Gen Z by Time Out

1 hour ago
What you can expect to see at the annual Naga Fireball Festival | Thaiger Thailand Travel

What you can expect to see at the annual Naga Fireball Festival

2 hours ago
Nine arrested in Phuket for illegal cockfighting and gambling | Thaiger Phuket News

Nine arrested in Phuket for illegal cockfighting and gambling

2 hours ago
Disabled Thai woman attempts suicide in Pattaya after neighbour&#8217;s hurtful words | Thaiger Pattaya News

Disabled Thai woman attempts suicide in Pattaya after neighbour’s hurtful words

2 hours ago
Body of missing woman found tied to log in Phetchaburi pond | Thaiger Thailand News

Body of missing woman found tied to log in Phetchaburi pond

3 hours ago
Phatthalung student drowns at Bang Tao Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Phatthalung student drowns at Bang Tao Beach in Phuket

3 hours ago
Bank of Thailand likely to hold policy rate at 1.5% | Thaiger Thailand News

Bank of Thailand likely to hold policy rate at 1.5%

3 hours ago
Thai man locks penis with 2 rings over fear of genital theft | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man locks penis with 2 rings over fear of genital theft

5 hours ago
Police search for man who stole motorbike and damaged shops in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Police search for man who stole motorbike and damaged shops in Phatthalung

5 hours ago
Police officer kills wife and himself in Nonthaburi over alleged affair | Thaiger Thailand News

Police officer kills wife and himself in Nonthaburi over alleged affair

5 hours ago
Officials suspect Narathiwat gold shop robbery linked to BRN insurgent group | Thaiger Thailand News

Officials suspect Narathiwat gold shop robbery linked to BRN insurgent group

5 hours ago
KIS International School Bangkok partners with Verkada to elevate campus safety with Thailand’s most advanced security platform | Thaiger International Education

KIS International School Bangkok partners with Verkada to elevate campus safety with Thailand’s most advanced security platform

5 hours ago
Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai MP faces 100m baht defamation lawsuit over scam allegations

5 hours ago
Decision imminent on controversial Pattaya waterfront condo | Thaiger Pattaya News

Decision imminent on controversial Pattaya waterfront condo

6 hours ago
Fire engulfs Route 66 warehouse but spares main venue | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire engulfs Route 66 warehouse but spares main venue

6 hours ago
Thaksin second royal pardon request denied by justice minister | Thaiger Thailand News

Thaksin second royal pardon request denied by justice minister

6 hours ago
Thai church accused of exploiting faith for profit through ‘holy spirit fire power’ rituals | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai church accused of exploiting faith for profit through ‘holy spirit fire power’ rituals

7 hours ago
Tropical Storm Matmo threat still lingers, heavy rain expected | Thaiger Thailand News

Tropical Storm Matmo threat still lingers, heavy rain expected

7 hours ago
Fire engulfs restaurant in Bangkok’s RCA entertainment venue | Thaiger Bangkok News

Fire engulfs restaurant in Bangkok’s RCA entertainment venue

22 hours ago
Pattaya homeless woman abandons 2 daughters and flees police | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya homeless woman abandons 2 daughters and flees police

23 hours ago
Chiang Mai man smashes up cars, mental health concerns raised | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Mai man smashes up cars, mental health concerns raised

24 hours ago
Foreign man scams Phuket exchange shops with fake pound banknotes | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man scams Phuket exchange shops with fake pound banknotes

1 day ago
Bangkok News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
200 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.