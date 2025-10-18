Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo

A southern drug leader was arrested in Bangkok after police tracked him to a luxury condo, ending his months-long escape.

The 37 year old suspect, identified as Suriya “Phueak Sraphleng,” was detained at a luxury condominium by officers from the Crime Suppression Division following a series of warrants issued earlier this year.

Suriya, a key figure in one of southern Thailand’s largest narcotics networks, faced charges of drug possession and trafficking. The operation to catch him stemmed from warrants issued by the Pak Phanang Provincial Court in January.

The arrest was part of an ongoing crackdown by the Nakhon Si Thammarat drug suppression unit, which has been dismantling Suriya’s criminal network operating in Chaloem Phra Kiat district and nearby provinces.

Investigators revealed that the case first took shape after an undercover operation, during which officers posed as buyers to purchase 1 kilogramme of crystal methamphetamine worth over 230,000 baht. Suriya allegedly arranged the sale and instructed an associate, identified as Wimolchai, to deliver the drugs.

At the agreed meeting point in Chian Yai district, officers found a package containing the meth hidden at the base of a no parking sign in Suan Luang subdistrict. A nearby search of Wimolchai’s vehicle uncovered one kilogramme of crystal meth, while a raid on his home yielded an additional 1,200 meth pills. Wimolchai confessed that he had been working under Suriya’s orders.

The investigation widened further with the arrest of another suspect, Jaruey, in November last year. Police seized over 65,000 methamphetamine pills, 7.5 kilogrammes of crystal meth, and 1,110 ecstasy tablets. Jaruey reportedly told investigators that all operations were coordinated by Suriya, who oversaw distribution across multiple southern provinces.

After his associates were caught, Suriya went into hiding, moving between provinces before settling in Bangkok. However, recent intelligence tipped police off to his whereabouts, leading to the arrest, reported KhaoSod.

Despite denying the allegations, Suriya was taken into custody and transferred to Chaloem Phra Kiat Police Station for further legal proceedings. Officers say the arrest marks a major breakthrough in dismantling one of southern Thailand’s most active drug networks.