Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo

Suspect linked to major meth busts across southern Thailand regions

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 18, 2025
189 1 minute read
Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of MGR Online

A southern drug leader was arrested in Bangkok after police tracked him to a luxury condo, ending his months-long escape.

The 37 year old suspect, identified as Suriya “Phueak Sraphleng,” was detained at a luxury condominium by officers from the Crime Suppression Division following a series of warrants issued earlier this year.

Suriya, a key figure in one of southern Thailand’s largest narcotics networks, faced charges of drug possession and trafficking. The operation to catch him stemmed from warrants issued by the Pak Phanang Provincial Court in January.

The arrest was part of an ongoing crackdown by the Nakhon Si Thammarat drug suppression unit, which has been dismantling Suriya’s criminal network operating in Chaloem Phra Kiat district and nearby provinces.

Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo | News by Thaiger

Investigators revealed that the case first took shape after an undercover operation, during which officers posed as buyers to purchase 1 kilogramme of crystal methamphetamine worth over 230,000 baht. Suriya allegedly arranged the sale and instructed an associate, identified as Wimolchai, to deliver the drugs.

At the agreed meeting point in Chian Yai district, officers found a package containing the meth hidden at the base of a no parking sign in Suan Luang subdistrict. A nearby search of Wimolchai’s vehicle uncovered one kilogramme of crystal meth, while a raid on his home yielded an additional 1,200 meth pills. Wimolchai confessed that he had been working under Suriya’s orders.

Related Articles

The investigation widened further with the arrest of another suspect, Jaruey, in November last year. Police seized over 65,000 methamphetamine pills, 7.5 kilogrammes of crystal meth, and 1,110 ecstasy tablets. Jaruey reportedly told investigators that all operations were coordinated by Suriya, who oversaw distribution across multiple southern provinces.

Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo | News by Thaiger

After his associates were caught, Suriya went into hiding, moving between provinces before settling in Bangkok. However, recent intelligence tipped police off to his whereabouts, leading to the arrest, reported KhaoSod.

Despite denying the allegations, Suriya was taken into custody and transferred to Chaloem Phra Kiat Police Station for further legal proceedings. Officers say the arrest marks a major breakthrough in dismantling one of southern Thailand’s most active drug networks.

Latest Thailand News
9 Thais arrested for illegal border crossing from Cambodia | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

9 Thais arrested for illegal border crossing from Cambodia

5 seconds ago
Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Southern drug kingpin arrested hiding out in Bangkok condo

1 hour ago
Stoned shopkeeper arrested after knife rampage in Chon Buri | Thaiger Pattaya News

Stoned shopkeeper arrested after knife rampage in Chon Buri

2 hours ago
Late-night blaze guts Phuket home in suspected power fault | Thaiger Phuket News

Late-night blaze guts Phuket home in suspected power fault

2 hours ago
Storm topples giant tree, crushes police cars in Ayutthaya | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Storm topples giant tree, crushes police cars in Ayutthaya

2 hours ago
Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage | Thaiger Pattaya News

Drunken Brit torches wife’s designer gear in Pattaya rampage

3 hours ago
Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row | Thaiger Politics News

Thai senator faces death threats over border sound row

3 hours ago
Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Israeli tourist caught stealing donation envelope in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Storm alert: Thundershowers and rough seas hit Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Thundershowers and rough seas hit Thailand

4 hours ago
Bike taxi rider damages passenger’s phone after secret camera dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bike taxi rider damages passenger’s phone after secret camera dispute

20 hours ago
Trat tourism hit by UK travel alert over martial law fears | Thaiger Tourism News

Trat tourism hit by UK travel alert over martial law fears

20 hours ago
Rare moon moth spotted at Kaeng Krachan National Park | Thaiger Environment News

Rare moon moth spotted at Kaeng Krachan National Park

21 hours ago
Pakistani man arrested at Bangkok airport for assaulting Phuket transwoman | Thaiger Phuket News

Pakistani man arrested at Bangkok airport for assaulting Phuket transwoman

21 hours ago
Pattaya’s 24/7 hotline gets 250k calls in service revamp | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s 24/7 hotline gets 250k calls in service revamp

21 hours ago
Thai man deceived by online girlfriend into debt and coerced sex | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man deceived by online girlfriend into debt and coerced sex

21 hours ago
Cargo ship and foreign yacht collide off Phuket coast, no injuries | Thaiger Phuket News

Cargo ship and foreign yacht collide off Phuket coast, no injuries

22 hours ago
Airlines boost Thailand flights under TAT tourism drive | Thaiger Tourism News

Airlines boost Thailand flights under TAT tourism drive

22 hours ago
Thai father joins son in jail after carrying ketamine to police station | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai father joins son in jail after carrying ketamine to police station

23 hours ago
Dugong numbers plummet as seagrass vanishes in Andaman | Thaiger Environment News

Dugong numbers plummet as seagrass vanishes in Andaman

23 hours ago
Thai woman loses 3 vehicles to man met through online dating group | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman loses 3 vehicles to man met through online dating group

23 hours ago
Thai woman puts Huskies up for adoption over border clash fears | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman puts Huskies up for adoption over border clash fears

23 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport ranks 12th among world’s most connected airports | Thaiger Aviation News

Suvarnabhumi Airport ranks 12th among world’s most connected airports

24 hours ago
Thai Revenue Department warns influencers: Pay your fair share | Thaiger Business News

Thai Revenue Department warns influencers: Pay your fair share

24 hours ago
Samsen Police Station to be demolished after road collapse | Thaiger Bangkok News

Samsen Police Station to be demolished after road collapse

24 hours ago
PM Anutin’s first foreign trip seals major Thai-Lao crime pact | Thaiger Politics News

PM Anutin’s first foreign trip seals major Thai-Lao crime pact

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Saturday, October 18, 2025
189 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.