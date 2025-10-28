Drug dealer shot dead after opening fire on police in Bangkok house

Gunfire erupts as wanted dealer makes last stand against police

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin9 minutes agoPublished: Tuesday, October 28, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Thonburi News-ข่าวธนบุรี

Police fatally shot a leading drug dealer during an attempted arrest in Bangkok yesterday, October 27, after he resisted and opened fire on officers.

Officers from Taling Chan Police Station received information that one of the country’s most wanted drug suspects, 44 year old Wichai “Boy” Sooksombatpaiboon, also known as Boy Bang Kluai, was hiding at a friend’s house on Chim Phli Road in Bangkok’s Taling Chan district.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and arrived at the property around 6pm yesterday. Upon the officer’s arrival, Wichai challenged them to arrest him before firing four gunshots towards the police. Officers returned fire, killing Wichai at the scene.

After the shooting, police inspected the house and found a .45-calibre pistol near Wichai’s body, believed to be the weapon he used during the shootout. Officers also seized over 100 methamphetamine pills, known locally as yaba, and an undisclosed amount of crystal meth from inside the property.

A nearby resident told police that the house belonged to a Thai couple. He said he had seen Wichai visiting the property previously, but did not know him personally. The suspect reportedly came to the house once every six months and had just arrived the night before the raid.

drug daler killed during arrest
Photo via KhaoSod

According to the police report, Wichai was a key member of a major drug network and had a long criminal record, with six previous drug-related convictions.

He was recently wanted by Nong Khai Provincial Court on a drug trafficking charge involving 200,000 yaba pills, with the arrest warrant issued on October 25. After the warrant was issued, Wichai fled from Nong Khai province in Isaan to this house in Bangkok.

Related Articles
police kill drug dealer in Bangkok house
Photo via KhaoSod

Police are now expanding the investigation to identify others connected to him and to determine whether he continued selling drugs while hiding in the community.

In a related case, another drug dealer was shot dead during a police raid in Phuket in September, after he fatally shot a police officer during the operation. Two other suspects linked to him were arrested at the scene.

Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.