Brazen Russian gang plasters Phuket with drug-selling QR codes

An MP's warning about drug-selling QR codes in Phuket leads to a Russian-language site. The operation, selling hard drugs.

Photo of Phruek Vajara Phruek VajaraPublished: November 5, 2025, 12:35 PM
50 1 minute read
Chalermpong Saengdee, a Member of Parliament for Phuket (Zone 2) from the People’s Party, has warned of a new form of drug trafficking spreading across the island via a post on his personal Facebook page.

Mr. Chalermpong revealed that foreigners are placing QR code stickers in tourist attractions and public areas throughout the province.

These stickers link to online drug networks, which require users to join a private group. Transactions are conducted using cryptocurrency. Sellers then send a GPS location (a “drop”) for buyers to pick up the narcotics.

He stated this new method is designed to evade detection by authorities and is spreading at an alarming rate in Phuket.

The Phuket MP urged relevant agencies, including the police, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), and security forces, to urgently investigate and crack down on these activities before the problem escalates, as it damages Phuket’s image as a world-class tourist destination.

“Phuket must be drug-free for the safety of all residents and tourists,” Mr. Chalermpong stated.

thaihub.top. The site is written entirely in Russian

Following the report, Thaiger reporters investigated the QR code. It links to a website named thaihub.top . The site is written entirely in Russian, leading to suspicions that it is operated by Russians.

The website openly advertises the sale of illegal narcotics, including Ketamine, Ecstasy, and Mephedrone.

The popular Facebook page “Drama-addict” has reported The QR code has already spread to Bangkok.

The QR code - drug online - spread to Bangkok.

Brazen Russian gang plasters Phuket with drug-selling QR codes

