EC prepares for nationwide election following House dissolution

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: December 13, 2025, 10:04 AM
50 2 minutes read
EC prepares for nationwide election following House dissolution | Thaiger
Newly appointed EC Chairman Narong Klunwarin (right) | Photo via EC/Facebook

Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) has confirmed it is fully prepared to conduct the next general election, with all systems in place following the dissolution of the House of Representatives. A February 8, 2026, poll date is under consideration.

Newly appointed EC Chairman Narong Klunwarin, a former judge endorsed earlier this month, is leading preparations as the agency gears up for its key planning meeting scheduled for December 15 and 16. According to electoral law, the EC must set an election date within five days of the House being dissolved.

The EC had already completed redrawing constituency boundaries ahead of time, anticipating the possibility of a dissolution. Internal planning and timelines have also been finalised, allowing for a swift transition into the election phase.

While recent tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border raised questions about possible disruptions, the EC reports no significant obstacles to holding the election across all regions. The situation is under observation.

In parallel, the EC is coordinating with the caretaker Cabinet to explore the possibility of holding a national referendum alongside the general election. Under the constitution, the caretaker government has the authority to initiate a referendum, but logistical and legal considerations remain under discussion.

EC prepares for nationwide election following House dissolution | News by Thaiger
Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at the government house in Bangkok, December 12, 2025. | AP Photo/Arnun Chonmahatrakool

Regarding budget approvals during the caretaker period, the EC has stated that any financial decisions, particularly involving large-scale expenditures such as border operations, will strictly follow constitutional limitations and undergo careful scrutiny.

The agency has also reaffirmed its neutral stance, stating that it is focused on ensuring a transparent and fair electoral process for all political parties.

Related Articles

Constituency adjustments, especially in provinces affected by population changes, are scheduled to be finalised next week. So far, the commission has not encountered any delays or complications.

Narong formally assumed his role as EC chairman during a ceremony at the commission’s headquarters, following a royal endorsement on December 7, which also confirmed two additional commissioners.

The House of Representatives was dissolved on the night of December 12 by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The dissolution coincided with a joint sitting of Parliament deliberating conditions tied to a proposed constitutional amendment.

Key dates leading up to the 2026 general election:

  • December 11, 2025: The prime minister dissolves Parliament. Government enters caretaker phase.
  • December 12 to 16: EC must announce the election date within five days.
  • December 20 to 28: Candidate registration opens for both constituency and party-list MPs.
  • January 2026: Official campaign period begins.
  • January 25 to February 9, 2026: Election must be held within this window. EC favours February 8.
  • March to Early April: Certification of results and announcement of elected MPs.
  • Early April: Parliament reconvenes. Election of the Speaker of the House.
  • Mid-April: Joint Parliamentary session to vote for the new prime minister.
  • Late April to May: New Cabinet appointed, and the government begins work.

This timeline is based on legal procedures and recent reporting by the Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
EC prepares for nationwide election following House dissolution | Thaiger Thailand News

EC prepares for nationwide election following House dissolution

56 seconds ago
December 13 weather: Strong winds and rain sweep coastal areas | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

December 13 weather: Strong winds and rain sweep coastal areas

30 minutes ago
Australian man dies after running into glass door at Phuket restaurant | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian man dies after running into glass door at Phuket restaurant

17 hours ago
Cambodia honours pregnant soldier killed in border clash | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia honours pregnant soldier killed in border clash

17 hours ago
Bangkok governor shares chubby childhood photo to raise awareness on child obesity | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok governor shares chubby childhood photo to raise awareness on child obesity

18 hours ago
Gambling promotion suspects arrested at Rajamangala Stadium | Thaiger Crime News

Gambling promotion suspects arrested at Rajamangala Stadium

18 hours ago
Chinese scammer gang caught hiding in Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese scammer gang caught hiding in Bangkok hotel

18 hours ago
76 year old Thai woman found murdered in Trat, gold jewellery missing | Thaiger Thailand News

76 year old Thai woman found murdered in Trat, gold jewellery missing

18 hours ago
Couple’s newly bought car goes up in flames before reaching home | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Couple’s newly bought car goes up in flames before reaching home

19 hours ago
5 year old Thai girl rescued after repeated abuse by stepmother | Thaiger Bangkok News

5 year old Thai girl rescued after repeated abuse by stepmother

19 hours ago
The transport company offers New Year promotion to travellers | Thaiger Thailand News

The transport company offers New Year promotion to travellers

20 hours ago
Thai woman killed as pickup spins into Pathum Thani bus stop | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman killed as pickup spins into Pathum Thani bus stop

20 hours ago
Massive e-cigarette bust at Bangkok Port | Thaiger Crime News

Massive e-cigarette bust at Bangkok Port

21 hours ago
Thai woman shoots ex-husband after alleged break-in at Ayutthaya home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman shoots ex-husband after alleged break-in at Ayutthaya home

22 hours ago
Heavy rain alerts issued for 35 Thai provinces, including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain alerts issued for 35 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

23 hours ago
Foreign trio returns to Thailand to reunite with childhood driver after five decades | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign trio returns to Thailand to reunite with childhood driver after five decades

23 hours ago
Embassy intervenes after Thais barred from crossing back from Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Embassy intervenes after Thais barred from crossing back from Cambodia

23 hours ago
Thai activist sentenced to 46 years for Facebook posts | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thai activist sentenced to 46 years for Facebook posts

23 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist goes viral for riding with cooking pot in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign motorcyclist goes viral for riding with cooking pot in Phuket

24 hours ago
PM Anutin dissolves parliament, says he wants to ‘return power to the people’ | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin dissolves parliament, says he wants to ‘return power to the people’

1 day ago
Digital Economy Minister defends mother over PDPA controversy | Thaiger Thailand News

Digital Economy Minister defends mother over PDPA controversy

2 days ago
Mixed reactions after foreign rider condemned for illegal U-turn in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Mixed reactions after foreign rider condemned for illegal U-turn in Phuket

2 days ago
University student caught with loaded gun on campus in Bangkok | Thaiger Crime News

University student caught with loaded gun on campus in Bangkok

2 days ago
Indian brothers arrested in Phuket over Goa nightclub fire that kills 25 | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian brothers arrested in Phuket over Goa nightclub fire that kills 25

2 days ago
Tourism operators calls for clarity on new Thai immigration rules | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourism operators calls for clarity on new Thai immigration rules

2 days ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: December 13, 2025, 10:04 AM
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.