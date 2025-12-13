EC prepares for nationwide election following House dissolution

Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) has confirmed it is fully prepared to conduct the next general election, with all systems in place following the dissolution of the House of Representatives. A February 8, 2026, poll date is under consideration.

Newly appointed EC Chairman Narong Klunwarin, a former judge endorsed earlier this month, is leading preparations as the agency gears up for its key planning meeting scheduled for December 15 and 16. According to electoral law, the EC must set an election date within five days of the House being dissolved.

The EC had already completed redrawing constituency boundaries ahead of time, anticipating the possibility of a dissolution. Internal planning and timelines have also been finalised, allowing for a swift transition into the election phase.

While recent tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border raised questions about possible disruptions, the EC reports no significant obstacles to holding the election across all regions. The situation is under observation.

In parallel, the EC is coordinating with the caretaker Cabinet to explore the possibility of holding a national referendum alongside the general election. Under the constitution, the caretaker government has the authority to initiate a referendum, but logistical and legal considerations remain under discussion.

Regarding budget approvals during the caretaker period, the EC has stated that any financial decisions, particularly involving large-scale expenditures such as border operations, will strictly follow constitutional limitations and undergo careful scrutiny.

The agency has also reaffirmed its neutral stance, stating that it is focused on ensuring a transparent and fair electoral process for all political parties.

Constituency adjustments, especially in provinces affected by population changes, are scheduled to be finalised next week. So far, the commission has not encountered any delays or complications.

Narong formally assumed his role as EC chairman during a ceremony at the commission’s headquarters, following a royal endorsement on December 7, which also confirmed two additional commissioners.

The House of Representatives was dissolved on the night of December 12 by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The dissolution coincided with a joint sitting of Parliament deliberating conditions tied to a proposed constitutional amendment.

Key dates leading up to the 2026 general election:

December 11, 2025: The prime minister dissolves Parliament. Government enters caretaker phase.

This timeline is based on legal procedures and recent reporting by the Bangkok Post.