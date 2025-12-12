Australian man dies after running into glass door at Phuket restaurant

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 12, 2025, 5:04 PM
51 2 minutes read
Australian man dies after running into glass door at Phuket restaurant | Thaiger
Photo by Karon Police Station via Khao Phuket

An Australian man died after suffering severe blood loss when he reportedly ran into a glass door at a restaurant in the Karon area of Phuket last night, December 11.

Officers from Karon Police Station were alerted to the incident at around 10.30pm and rushed to the restaurant to investigate reports of a disturbance involving a foreign man. However, the man was already taken to Chalong Hospital before police arrived.

At the scene, officers found the restaurant’s glass door shattered, with a large amount of blood on the floor in front of the entrance. The foreign man’s identity has not yet been disclosed.

Police later reviewed CCTV footage from inside the restaurant. According to officers, the Australian man entered the restaurant alone and sat down at a table. While inside, he displayed unusual behaviour, repeatedly nodding his head and appearing disoriented.

His behaviour caused concern among other diners seated nearby, who eventually moved away from him. Restaurant staff then approached the man to check on his condition.

Australian man dies after running into glass door in Phuket
Photo via KhaoSod

Without warning, the man suddenly stood up and ran straight into the glass door. The impact shattered the door, and he collapsed outside the restaurant, causing panic among staff and witnesses.

Emergency responders from Chalong Hospital were called to the scene and rushed the man to hospital for treatment. He was found to have suffered a deep cut to his right leg caused by broken glass. Despite medical efforts, the man later died at the hospital due to severe blood loss from the wound.

Related Articles

Police coordinated with the restaurant owner to file an official complaint so that legal procedures can continue. Officers are continuing their investigation to determine what caused the man’s behaviour prior to the incident.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the man’s family has been informed of his death.

Chalong Hospital
Photo via INN News

In a similar incident reported in Bangkok in March, a British man died after collapsing on a footpath in the Bang Sue district following a disturbance outside a karaoke bar. Witnesses said the man attempted to enter the venue but was stopped by security due to his unusual behaviour.

He later ran along the footpath, where bar workers followed him in an attempt to help. A physical altercation reportedly occurred before the man collapsed and died at the scene. An autopsy was conducted, but the results were not publicly released.

Latest Thailand News
Australian man dies after running into glass door at Phuket restaurant | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian man dies after running into glass door at Phuket restaurant

12 seconds ago
Cambodia honours pregnant soldier killed in border clash | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodia honours pregnant soldier killed in border clash

22 minutes ago
Bangkok governor shares chubby childhood photo to raise awareness on child obesity | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok governor shares chubby childhood photo to raise awareness on child obesity

32 minutes ago
Gambling promotion suspects arrested at Rajamangala Stadium | Thaiger Crime News

Gambling promotion suspects arrested at Rajamangala Stadium

45 minutes ago
Chinese scammer gang caught hiding in Bangkok hotel | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese scammer gang caught hiding in Bangkok hotel

1 hour ago
76 year old Thai woman found murdered in Trat, gold jewellery missing | Thaiger Thailand News

76 year old Thai woman found murdered in Trat, gold jewellery missing

1 hour ago
Couple&#8217;s newly bought car goes up in flames before reaching home | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Couple’s newly bought car goes up in flames before reaching home

2 hours ago
5 year old Thai girl rescued after repeated abuse by stepmother | Thaiger Bangkok News

5 year old Thai girl rescued after repeated abuse by stepmother

2 hours ago
The transport company offers New Year promotion to travellers | Thaiger Thailand News

The transport company offers New Year promotion to travellers

3 hours ago
Thai woman killed as pickup spins into Pathum Thani bus stop | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman killed as pickup spins into Pathum Thani bus stop

3 hours ago
Massive e-cigarette bust at Bangkok Port | Thaiger Crime News

Massive e-cigarette bust at Bangkok Port

4 hours ago
Thai woman shoots ex-husband after alleged break-in at Ayutthaya home | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman shoots ex-husband after alleged break-in at Ayutthaya home

5 hours ago
Heavy rain alerts issued for 35 Thai provinces, including Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Heavy rain alerts issued for 35 Thai provinces, including Bangkok

6 hours ago
Foreign trio returns to Thailand to reunite with childhood driver after five decades | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreign trio returns to Thailand to reunite with childhood driver after five decades

6 hours ago
Embassy intervenes after Thais barred from crossing back from Cambodia | Thaiger Thailand News

Embassy intervenes after Thais barred from crossing back from Cambodia

6 hours ago
Thai activist sentenced to 46 years for Facebook posts | Thaiger Thai Law News

Thai activist sentenced to 46 years for Facebook posts

6 hours ago
Foreign motorcyclist goes viral for riding with cooking pot in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign motorcyclist goes viral for riding with cooking pot in Phuket

7 hours ago
PM Anutin dissolves parliament, says he wants to ‘return power to the people’ | Thaiger Thailand News

PM Anutin dissolves parliament, says he wants to ‘return power to the people’

7 hours ago
Digital Economy Minister defends mother over PDPA controversy | Thaiger Thailand News

Digital Economy Minister defends mother over PDPA controversy

23 hours ago
Mixed reactions after foreign rider condemned for illegal U-turn in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Mixed reactions after foreign rider condemned for illegal U-turn in Phuket

23 hours ago
University student caught with loaded gun on campus in Bangkok | Thaiger Crime News

University student caught with loaded gun on campus in Bangkok

1 day ago
Indian brothers arrested in Phuket over Goa nightclub fire that kills 25 | Thaiger Phuket News

Indian brothers arrested in Phuket over Goa nightclub fire that kills 25

1 day ago
Tourism operators calls for clarity on new Thai immigration rules | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourism operators calls for clarity on new Thai immigration rules

1 day ago
Boarding schools in Thailand: Safer, more structured, and cheaper than the UK? | Thaiger International Education

Boarding schools in Thailand: Safer, more structured, and cheaper than the UK?

1 day ago
Prostitution crackdown: Thai masseuse arrested for offering &#8216;special massage&#8217; | Thaiger Thailand News

Prostitution crackdown: Thai masseuse arrested for offering ‘special massage’

1 day ago
Phuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: December 12, 2025, 5:04 PM
51 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.