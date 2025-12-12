Australian man dies after running into glass door at Phuket restaurant

An Australian man died after suffering severe blood loss when he reportedly ran into a glass door at a restaurant in the Karon area of Phuket last night, December 11.

Officers from Karon Police Station were alerted to the incident at around 10.30pm and rushed to the restaurant to investigate reports of a disturbance involving a foreign man. However, the man was already taken to Chalong Hospital before police arrived.

At the scene, officers found the restaurant’s glass door shattered, with a large amount of blood on the floor in front of the entrance. The foreign man’s identity has not yet been disclosed.

Police later reviewed CCTV footage from inside the restaurant. According to officers, the Australian man entered the restaurant alone and sat down at a table. While inside, he displayed unusual behaviour, repeatedly nodding his head and appearing disoriented.

His behaviour caused concern among other diners seated nearby, who eventually moved away from him. Restaurant staff then approached the man to check on his condition.

Without warning, the man suddenly stood up and ran straight into the glass door. The impact shattered the door, and he collapsed outside the restaurant, causing panic among staff and witnesses.

Emergency responders from Chalong Hospital were called to the scene and rushed the man to hospital for treatment. He was found to have suffered a deep cut to his right leg caused by broken glass. Despite medical efforts, the man later died at the hospital due to severe blood loss from the wound.

Police coordinated with the restaurant owner to file an official complaint so that legal procedures can continue. Officers are continuing their investigation to determine what caused the man’s behaviour prior to the incident.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the man’s family has been informed of his death.

In a similar incident reported in Bangkok in March, a British man died after collapsing on a footpath in the Bang Sue district following a disturbance outside a karaoke bar. Witnesses said the man attempted to enter the venue but was stopped by security due to his unusual behaviour.

He later ran along the footpath, where bar workers followed him in an attempt to help. A physical altercation reportedly occurred before the man collapsed and died at the scene. An autopsy was conducted, but the results were not publicly released.