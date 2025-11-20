47 tourists rescued after Koh Kut boat splits at sea

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 20, 2025, 2:35 PM
125 1 minute read
47 tourists rescued after Koh Kut boat splits at sea | Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of สวท.ตราด Facebook page

A passenger boat carrying nearly 100 tourists suffered a hull rupture while returning from Koh Kut, prompting an urgent sea rescue by Thai authorities.

Dozens of tourists were left fearing for their lives after the hull of a passenger boat ruptured mid-journey while returning from Koh Kut to the mainland in Trat province.

The incident unfolded today, November 20, as 97 tourists were travelling back from the island. The boat was deep in open water when the vessel’s hull cracked, causing an emergency that triggered a multi-agency rescue response.

According to reports, the Maritime Security Operations Command (MSOC) received the boat’s distress call and immediately coordinated with local rescue teams, fishing vessels, and nearby authorities to mount a rescue operation.

47 tourists rescued after Koh Kut boat splits at sea | News by Thaiger

47 tourists rescued after Koh Kut boat splits at sea | News by Thaiger

Rescuers managed to reach the vessel and began transferring passengers from the damaged boat onto safety vessels. A rescue zone was set up onshore to receive the stranded tourists. So far, 47 passengers have been safely brought to land.

Related Articles

Officials have confirmed there are no reports of serious injuries, though all rescued tourists were visibly shaken after the ordeal, KhaoSod reported.

Authorities continue working to ensure the safety of all remaining passengers.

Investigators are now looking into what caused the rupture in the boat’s hull. A full damage assessment and safety inspection will be conducted once the situation stabilises and all passengers are confirmed safe.

“We are doing everything we can to bring everyone back safely. The cause of the damage will be investigated thoroughly.”

Emergency services remain on high alert in the area as the operation continues. Further updates are expected as more passengers are accounted for.

In a similar incident, four foreign tourists were rescued after their speedboat became stranded on rocks near Maiton Island in Phuket. The incident occurred on November 6 when the boat was struck by strong waves.

Some reports claimed the tourists ignored warnings about dangerous conditions, leading to the accident.

Latest Thailand News
Anutin teases early House dissolution amid censure threat | Thaiger Politics News

Anutin teases early House dissolution amid censure threat

9 seconds ago
47 tourists rescued after Koh Kut boat splits at sea | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

47 tourists rescued after Koh Kut boat splits at sea

19 minutes ago
Thai twins make history with life-saving liver transplant | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai twins make history with life-saving liver transplant

38 minutes ago
Foreign man caught stealing shoes and umbrella outside Phuket salon | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man caught stealing shoes and umbrella outside Phuket salon

1 hour ago
Singaporean scam suspect caught hiding in Isaan village | Thaiger Crime News

Singaporean scam suspect caught hiding in Isaan village

1 hour ago
Hong Kong man arrested in Bangkok for call centre scam and drug possession | Thaiger Bangkok News

Hong Kong man arrested in Bangkok for call centre scam and drug possession

1 hour ago
Pattaya performers scammed as organisers vanish with 430k | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya performers scammed as organisers vanish with 430k

1 hour ago
Transport ministry eyes 40-baht day pass for train lines | Thaiger Bangkok News

Transport ministry eyes 40-baht day pass for train lines

2 hours ago
Thailand crowned world&#8217;s best food destination in 2025 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand crowned world’s best food destination in 2025

3 hours ago
Thailand plans to extend civil servants’ retirement age from 60 to 65 | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand plans to extend civil servants’ retirement age from 60 to 65

4 hours ago
Second body found in Phuket&#8217;s Sarasin bridge suicide identified | Thaiger Phuket News

Second body found in Phuket’s Sarasin bridge suicide identified

4 hours ago
Wife arrested for shooting husband over ‘throuple’ relationship request | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife arrested for shooting husband over ‘throuple’ relationship request

4 hours ago
Phuket MP demands action over forestland grab scandal | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket MP demands action over forestland grab scandal

4 hours ago
American tourist on drugs leaps from Pattaya condo balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

American tourist on drugs leaps from Pattaya condo balcony

4 hours ago
Thailand may delay decision on scrapping Cambodia border pacts | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand may delay decision on scrapping Cambodia border pacts

5 hours ago
17 year old Thai student stabs classmate for pulling down trousers as prank | Thaiger Thailand News

17 year old Thai student stabs classmate for pulling down trousers as prank

5 hours ago
New Zealand influencer harassed in Sri Lanka: A Man who exposed himself during solo trip | Thaiger Hot News

New Zealand influencer harassed in Sri Lanka: A Man who exposed himself during solo trip

5 hours ago
Indian gang arrested in Pattaya online gambling condo sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian gang arrested in Pattaya online gambling condo sting

5 hours ago
Chilly blast hits Thailand as monsoon brings storms south | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Chilly blast hits Thailand as monsoon brings storms south

6 hours ago
Lopburi&#8217;s survival guide for monkeys: 10 tips to keep your snacks and sanity intact | Thaiger Travel Guides

Lopburi’s survival guide for monkeys: 10 tips to keep your snacks and sanity intact

7 hours ago
Cambodia revokes journalist&#8217;s licence over police harassment video of Vietnamese suspect | Thaiger Crime News

Cambodia revokes journalist’s licence over police harassment video of Vietnamese suspect

21 hours ago
Thailand opens doors to inclusive tourism with Taiwan visit | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand opens doors to inclusive tourism with Taiwan visit

21 hours ago
Police investigate death of woman found on beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan | Thaiger Thailand News

Police investigate death of woman found on beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan

21 hours ago
Russian arrested in Bangkok for 12 million baht investment scam | Thaiger Bangkok News

Russian arrested in Bangkok for 12 million baht investment scam

21 hours ago
Police rescue teenage boy from suicide attempt on Ayutthaya bridge | Thaiger Thailand News

Police rescue teenage boy from suicide attempt on Ayutthaya bridge

22 hours ago
Eastern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 20, 2025, 2:35 PM
125 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.