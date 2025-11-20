47 tourists rescued after Koh Kut boat splits at sea

A passenger boat carrying nearly 100 tourists suffered a hull rupture while returning from Koh Kut, prompting an urgent sea rescue by Thai authorities.

Dozens of tourists were left fearing for their lives after the hull of a passenger boat ruptured mid-journey while returning from Koh Kut to the mainland in Trat province.

The incident unfolded today, November 20, as 97 tourists were travelling back from the island. The boat was deep in open water when the vessel’s hull cracked, causing an emergency that triggered a multi-agency rescue response.

According to reports, the Maritime Security Operations Command (MSOC) received the boat’s distress call and immediately coordinated with local rescue teams, fishing vessels, and nearby authorities to mount a rescue operation.

Rescuers managed to reach the vessel and began transferring passengers from the damaged boat onto safety vessels. A rescue zone was set up onshore to receive the stranded tourists. So far, 47 passengers have been safely brought to land.

Officials have confirmed there are no reports of serious injuries, though all rescued tourists were visibly shaken after the ordeal, KhaoSod reported.

Authorities continue working to ensure the safety of all remaining passengers.

Investigators are now looking into what caused the rupture in the boat’s hull. A full damage assessment and safety inspection will be conducted once the situation stabilises and all passengers are confirmed safe.

“We are doing everything we can to bring everyone back safely. The cause of the damage will be investigated thoroughly.”

Emergency services remain on high alert in the area as the operation continues. Further updates are expected as more passengers are accounted for.

In a similar incident, four foreign tourists were rescued after their speedboat became stranded on rocks near Maiton Island in Phuket. The incident occurred on November 6 when the boat was struck by strong waves.

Some reports claimed the tourists ignored warnings about dangerous conditions, leading to the accident.