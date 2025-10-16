Koh Chang tourism rebounds despite border tension

Fresh campaigns aim to boost arrivals and eco-friendly travel

The tourist season kicked off in Koh Chang, Koh Kut, and Koh Mak as Thai tourism officials launched fresh campaigns to revive travel following border tensions.

Clashes along the border led to a travel ban in Trat and nearby provinces, with martial law enforced for up to five months. The disruption triggered mass cancellations from international travellers, especially Europeans, costing the province an estimated 700 million baht in lost revenue.

Determined to bounce back, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s Trat Office, in collaboration with the Provincial Tourism Council, the Trat Wellness Association, and other key business alliances, is aiming to draw 700,000 visitors between October last year and the end of 2025. The anticipated tourism revenue is projected to exceed six billion baht.

TAT Trat Director Korakot Opas said the initiative is not only focused on boosting arrivals but also on reshaping the local tourism landscape with sustainable, experience-driven campaigns.

Photo of Korakot Opas courtesy of Pattaya Mail

One standout initiative is Kaew Deaw Thieaw Trat, or Travel Trat in One Reusable Glass. Tourists are encouraged to use reusable glasses and straws, with many local businesses offering special promotions for those who participate. The campaign will be rolled out across the province’s top island destinations.

“This is about attracting quality tourists who care about the environment while helping us cut down on waste.”

Koh Mak, one of Trat’s hidden gems, is being promoted as a low-carbon destination. Tourists can enjoy eco-friendly travel with electric golf carts, available at a discounted daily rental of 800 baht.

Koh Chang tourism rebounds despite border tension | News by Thaiger
Photo of Koh Kut courtesy of Bangkok Post

Koh Kut is focusing on wellness and nature experiences, while Koh Chang is positioning itself as a hub for active travellers. The island’s Bikini Run, a signature sports tourism event, will take place on November 22, according to Bangkok Post.

TAT hopes the fresh mix of sustainable tourism, unique island experiences, and strong promotional campaigns will restore confidence in the province’s travel sector, driving recovery despite the geopolitical turbulence of recent months.

